Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico
(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Dinosaur tracks unearthed in Texas state park as drought dries river
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas has unearthed an exciting discovery after extreme drought conditions dried up a river – giant dinosaur footprints that date back to 113 million years ago. The tracks were uncovered in the Paluxy River as its water level receded due to the major drought...
Northern lights could be seen in some states Wednesday night
People living in the northern U.S. states might be able to see the rare occurrence tonight. People living in the northern part of the United States and Canada might be able to see the aurora borealis on Wednesday night. Typically, the northern lights are not seen so far south, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
The Weather Channel
Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
natureworldnews.com
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
Agriculture Online
Where is the worst corn in the country this growing season?
Texas, Kansas, and North Carolina corn farmers have been challenged by drought and more. Between the three states, 313 counties have USDA disaster designations. Corn condition in the respective states is rated as the worst in the U.S. at this point in the 2022 growing season. Texas Crop Conditions. Monday’s...
The Weather Channel
Tropical Disturbance Moves Ashore Near Northern Mexico, South Texas
A tropical disturbance is moving into northern Mexico and southern Texas this weekend. This system could enhance rainfall in South Texas, but major impacts are not expected. A tropical disturbance is tracking through northeastern Mexico and southern Texas this weekend and could enhance rainfall in a few spots. The system,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas
Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
Rain pours into some Las Vegas casinos and floods streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade
Heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night as the wettest monsoon season in a decade helps alleviate the West's severe drought -- but also causes significant damage.
Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding
Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
Heavy rain, flash flood potential continues for Southwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking an abundance of tropical moisture which they say will enhance monsoon downpours across the Southwestern states and continue a threat for flash flooding to close out the weekend. AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who has been scrutinizing the pattern all week across the Southwest, noted...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Raining to Cover Dallas and Other Southern Regions in Flood
Dallas metroplex is hit by flooding rain, and more is expected throughout the South. A zone of developing heavy rain that will last through the middle of the week is located in the corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central sections of Mississippi. Recent Weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather and Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in the Southwestern United States Causing Massive Flight Delays
Flash floods in the American southwest have closed parts of national parks, including Moab and Zion, stopped highways in Colorado, swamped cars in Texas, and trapped visitors in a New Mexico cave in recent days. A young woman is still missing after being swept away while hiking in Zion National...
natureworldnews.com
Rain Set to Alleviate Drought-Stricken Areas Now Poses as Potential Flood Risk
Drought relief and flooding risks for the Northeast are both coming. While some regions of the Northeast have had isolated downpours during the last week, the drought conditions there are still worsening. Even for places that have not recently had rain, more widespread wet weather may be on the horizon, but this rain may also increase the risk of floods.
US southwest facing extreme rainfall this weekend with threat of flash flooding
Extreme rainfall is forecast this weekend in parts of the US southwest, increasing the risk of flash flooding, particularly for urban areas.Parts of Oklahoma and the “Arklatex” region – where Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas meet – are facing heavy downpours from Friday into early next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Most of the southwest is experiencing severe drought, so the rainfall will come as welcome relief, forecasters said. The American West remains in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought”, which is the worst in 1,200 years and being exacerbated by the climate crisis.However the NWS also...
Comments / 0