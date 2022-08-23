ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico

(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Weather Channel

Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier

Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977

Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
KENTUCKY STATE
natureworldnews.com

On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave

According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Where is the worst corn in the country this growing season?

Texas, Kansas, and North Carolina corn farmers have been challenged by drought and more. Between the three states, 313 counties have USDA disaster designations. Corn condition in the respective states is rated as the worst in the U.S. at this point in the 2022 growing season. Texas Crop Conditions. Monday’s...
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Tropical Disturbance Moves Ashore Near Northern Mexico, South Texas

A tropical disturbance is moving into northern Mexico and southern Texas this weekend. This system could enhance rainfall in South Texas, but major impacts are not expected. A tropical disturbance is tracking through northeastern Mexico and southern Texas this weekend and could enhance rainfall in a few spots. The system,...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas

Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
AccuWeather

Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding

Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Heavy rain, flash flood potential continues for Southwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking an abundance of tropical moisture which they say will enhance monsoon downpours across the Southwestern states and continue a threat for flash flooding to close out the weekend. AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who has been scrutinizing the pattern all week across the Southwest, noted...
TUCSON, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Raining to Cover Dallas and Other Southern Regions in Flood

Dallas metroplex is hit by flooding rain, and more is expected throughout the South. A zone of developing heavy rain that will last through the middle of the week is located in the corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central sections of Mississippi. Recent Weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are...
DALLAS, TX
natureworldnews.com

Rain Set to Alleviate Drought-Stricken Areas Now Poses as Potential Flood Risk

Drought relief and flooding risks for the Northeast are both coming. While some regions of the Northeast have had isolated downpours during the last week, the drought conditions there are still worsening. Even for places that have not recently had rain, more widespread wet weather may be on the horizon, but this rain may also increase the risk of floods.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

US southwest facing extreme rainfall this weekend with threat of flash flooding

Extreme rainfall is forecast this weekend in parts of the US southwest, increasing the risk of flash flooding, particularly for urban areas.Parts of Oklahoma and the “Arklatex” region – where Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas meet – are facing heavy downpours from Friday into early next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Most of the southwest is experiencing severe drought, so the rainfall will come as welcome relief, forecasters said. The American West remains in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought”, which is the worst in 1,200 years and being exacerbated by the climate crisis.However the NWS also...
TEXAS STATE

