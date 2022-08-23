Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
Here's why Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green Sprite bottle
Coca-Cola is retiring the green Sprite bottle and switching to clear plastic. The change makes it more likely the bottle will be recycled.
Diet for a hotter climate: five plants that could help feed the world
Over the course of human history, scientists believe that humans have cultivated more than 6,000 different plant species. But over time, farmers gravitated toward planting those with the largest yields. Today, just three crops – rice, wheat and corn – provide nearly half of the world’s calories.
15 Container Plants Perfect For Your Front Porch
Not much adds more curb appeal to the front of your home than plenty of thriving plants living on your porch. Here are some ideas for container plants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
How to sharpen garden shears: whet blunt hedging or lawn edging equipment safely
If your cutters have dulled over time, learn how to sharpen garden shears like a pro with our handy step-by-step guide
Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists
This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
How To Grow an Avocado Tree
Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Experts Find How to Reduce Nitrogen Fertilizer Quantity for Growing Grain Crops
A method has been developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, to lessen the number of nitrogen fertilizers required to grow cereal crops. The discovery could help the environment while saving American farmers billions of dollars each year on fertilizer expenses. Any grass in the Poaceae family that...
The Best Way To Remove Wallpaper Glue From Your Walls
Wallpaper glue can be tricky to remove if you don't know what method to use. Luckily, there are many techniques, including one that stands above the rest.
How ethanol could help your plants survive a drought
Ethanol can help plants, including rice and wheat, survive in times of drought, according to a new study.Researchers claim the finding offers a practical way to increase food production across the globe when water is scarce because ethanol is safe, cheap, and widely available.Scientists at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan found that adding ethanol to soil allows plants, including rice and wheat, to thrive after two weeks without water.Lead researcher Motoaki Seki said that a steadily rising population and climate crisis-induced water shortages will inevitably lead to food shortages, so finding a way to prevent plants...
From watering via ice cubes to spritzing with hydrogen peroxide – 4 misguided plant health trends on social media
The internet is full of advice on just about everything, including plant care. As the director of a plant diagnostic laboratory and expert on plant medicine, I help people manage their plants’ health. Here are four trends I’ve seen online recently that have stood out as being especially misleading or potentially damaging to plants. Watering orchids and other plants with ice cubes Multiple sites claim ice cubes can be used to give orchids a “just right” amount of water. The fact is tropical plants hate cold temperatures. Leaving ice near an orchid’s roots may damage them. Nearly all houseplants, including orchids, will prefer...
Nature.com
Long term effects of crop rotation and fertilization on crop yield stability in southeast China
The objective of this study was to determine the effects of different fertilizer treatments and crop rotations on crop yield stability. A 9 years field experiment was conducted from 2013 to 2021 to evaluate the effects of combinations of two annual crop rotations and two methods of applying fertilizer on crop yield stability. Crop rotations were kidney bean"“mustard"“rice (P"“B"“O) and kidney bean"“mustard"“cowpea (P"“B"“V) each year. Fertilization methods were recommended fertilization (RF) and conventional fertilization (CF). The indexes Wi2 (Wricke's ecovalance), coefficient of variation (CV), and sustainable yield index (SYI) were used to quantify the long term effects of crop rotation and fertilization on crop yield stability, and a yield change trend model was used to predict future production. For fertilization program RF, average kidney bean and mustard yields in rotation P"“B"“O increased respectively by 7.47% and 19.37% over P"“B"“V in the 9Â years of the project. For CF, average kidney bean and mustard yields for P"“B"“O increased respectively by 14.99% and 18.33% over P"“B"“V. Wi2 indexes of kidney bean and mustard for P"“B"“O (respectively 116 and 956) were significantly less than for P"“B"“V (respectively 147.87 and 1259.67). SYI for kidney beans and mustard in P"“B"“O (respectively 0.63 and 0.57) were significantly greater than for P"“B"“V (respectively 0.50 and 0.42). The trends of crop average yields for RF and CF show that the average yield trends of kidney bean in P"“B"“O (respectively 32.41 and 32.34) were greater than in P"“B"“V (respectively 29.56 and 27.45). The trends of average yields of mustard for RF and CF in P"“B"“O (respectively 64.18 and 60.87) were greater than in P"“B"“V (respectively 51.74 and 51.87). The preceding results led to the conclusion that long term annual P"“B"“O rotation combined with RF considerably increased yield and maintained yield stability, thus establishing the sustainability of this cropping system.
rigzone.com
McDermott Scores FEED Work On Viva Energy Refinery In Australia
McDermott has been awarded a FEED contract from Viva Energy as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities. — U.S. engineering giant McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Viva Energy Australia as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities.
Storing cattle feed can improve milk and meat yields: why African farmers aren’t doing it
Africa’s cattle feed production is a boom-and-bust cycle. Most of the continent’s grazing lands are lush and green in the rainy season, only to wither into dry scrublands in the dry season. For instance, while Burkina Faso produces an excess of six million tons of forage a year,...
modernfarmer.com
When It Comes to Organic Farms, Size Matters
When it comes to sustainable practices on organic farms, bigger is not always better. In fact, large-scale organic farming practices often more closely resemble those of conventional farming, while smaller-scale organic farms often embody more sustainable approaches, according to new research out of Cornell University. The organic farming sector, responsible...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl making change to some of its fruit and veg as store aims to help farmers
Lidl says it will sell “stunted” fruit and vegetables affected by the drought to support farmers and ensure food does not go to waste. The discount supermarket chain said it wrote to its British fresh produce suppliers in the face of the record heat and the driest summer for half a century to ask how it could help.
biztoc.com
Lidl to sell ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables amid UK drought
Supermarket says it wants to support farmers, adding produce is ‘still the same great British quality’. Lidl will start selling fruit and vegetables that have been “stunted” by UK drought conditions, as part of efforts to support farmers struggling with the driest summer for half a century.
Why Vinyl Records Can’t Go Green Without Getting More Expensive
The world is shifting towards environmental sustainability; we want to leave the world in a better place than we met it. Plastics are one of the toxic materials that cause irreparable damage to the environment, especially the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) used to make Vinyl Records. A global environment campaigning organization, Green Peace, claims PVC is “the most environmentally damaging of plastics.”
Bloomscape Has Released a Range of Towering Tree-Sized Plants
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Towering tree-sized houseplants are a great talking point (just take a look at Chrissy Teigan‘s giant Black Olive Tree,) bringing life and color into the home. If you like the look of them but don’t want to wait years and years for them to reach their highest potential, Bloomscape has released a range of tree plants that arrive standing over six feet tall.
Comments / 0