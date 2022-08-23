Read full article on original website
Here's why Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green Sprite bottle
Coca-Cola is retiring the green Sprite bottle and switching to clear plastic. The change makes it more likely the bottle will be recycled.
Good News Network
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
15 Container Plants Perfect For Your Front Porch
Not much adds more curb appeal to the front of your home than plenty of thriving plants living on your porch. Here are some ideas for container plants.
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
How to sharpen garden shears: whet blunt hedging or lawn edging equipment safely
If your cutters have dulled over time, learn how to sharpen garden shears like a pro with our handy step-by-step guide
10 house plant mistakes you can avoid, according to a soil researcher
For a happy green home, you'll want to avoid these house plant mistakes to ensure that your indoor garden stays lush and healthy. While there are some house plants that are relatively carefree, we know all too well that it's easy to slip up, leading to problems like yellowing, frazzled leaves, or even more dramatically, plant death.
How To Grow an Avocado Tree
Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
natureworldnews.com
Experts Find How to Reduce Nitrogen Fertilizer Quantity for Growing Grain Crops
A method has been developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, to lessen the number of nitrogen fertilizers required to grow cereal crops. The discovery could help the environment while saving American farmers billions of dollars each year on fertilizer expenses. Any grass in the Poaceae family that...
Why Does Produce Taste Different From The Farmers' Market?
There is perhaps nothing more flavorful than fresh produce. A crisp apple, a juicy peach, carrots with a snap, and radishes that bite back can all elevate any dish. That's beside the vivid colors that make your cooking visually appealing and the heartwarming satisfaction of buying locally. Some people also feel that fruits, vegetables, and herbs from a farmers' market actually taste better, and it turns out there is some hard science behind that belief.
Photographer reveals dark side of lithium extraction in South America
Lithium is a crucial component of electric and electronic devices these days. German aerial photographer Tom Hegen has captured the bright colors seen during the process of extraction being conducted in the salt flats in northern Chile, Euronews reported last week. Demand for the world's lightest metal, lithium, has recently...
The Best Way To Remove Wallpaper Glue From Your Walls
Wallpaper glue can be tricky to remove if you don't know what method to use. Luckily, there are many techniques, including one that stands above the rest.
Benzinga
Packaging leader DS Smith's research moves forward in testing boxes made of straw, seaweed and even flowers
Packaging leader DS Smith is pushing ahead in exploring outside-the-box options, testing materials typically seen in gardens, parks and beaches. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005256/en/. In doing so, the company is working to give new life to alternative fibers for paper and cardboard, including...
British company uses bioplastic in a bid to turn the booming vinyl industry green
Vinyl is making a comeback, and a British company says it has created the world's first bioplastic record to help musicians sell their music in a greener way. Most vinyl records are made from Polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, which is described by Greenpeace as "the most environmentally damaging plastic." Marc...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl making change to some of its fruit and veg as store aims to help farmers
Lidl says it will sell “stunted” fruit and vegetables affected by the drought to support farmers and ensure food does not go to waste. The discount supermarket chain said it wrote to its British fresh produce suppliers in the face of the record heat and the driest summer for half a century to ask how it could help.
biztoc.com
Lidl to sell ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables amid UK drought
Supermarket says it wants to support farmers, adding produce is ‘still the same great British quality’. Lidl will start selling fruit and vegetables that have been “stunted” by UK drought conditions, as part of efforts to support farmers struggling with the driest summer for half a century.
Rayon unravelled: fashion’s most confusing fibre has a dark past but hopeful future
Turning trees into textiles is linked to historical atrocities and environmental harm. But any plant-based material can potentially become viscose-rayon
Phys.org
Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil
Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
