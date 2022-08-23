ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
Real Homes

10 house plant mistakes you can avoid, according to a soil researcher

For a happy green home, you'll want to avoid these house plant mistakes to ensure that your indoor garden stays lush and healthy. While there are some house plants that are relatively carefree, we know all too well that it's easy to slip up, leading to problems like yellowing, frazzled leaves, or even more dramatically, plant death.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Grow an Avocado Tree

Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
GARDENING
Mashed

Why Does Produce Taste Different From The Farmers' Market?

There is perhaps nothing more flavorful than fresh produce. A crisp apple, a juicy peach, carrots with a snap, and radishes that bite back can all elevate any dish. That's beside the vivid colors that make your cooking visually appealing and the heartwarming satisfaction of buying locally. Some people also feel that fruits, vegetables, and herbs from a farmers' market actually taste better, and it turns out there is some hard science behind that belief.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Packaging leader DS Smith's research moves forward in testing boxes made of straw, seaweed and even flowers

Packaging leader DS Smith is pushing ahead in exploring outside-the-box options, testing materials typically seen in gardens, parks and beaches. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005256/en/. In doing so, the company is working to give new life to alternative fibers for paper and cardboard, including...
INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Lidl to sell ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables amid UK drought

Supermarket says it wants to support farmers, adding produce is ‘still the same great British quality’. Lidl will start selling fruit and vegetables that have been “stunted” by UK drought conditions, as part of efforts to support farmers struggling with the driest summer for half a century.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil

Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
