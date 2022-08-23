There is perhaps nothing more flavorful than fresh produce. A crisp apple, a juicy peach, carrots with a snap, and radishes that bite back can all elevate any dish. That's beside the vivid colors that make your cooking visually appealing and the heartwarming satisfaction of buying locally. Some people also feel that fruits, vegetables, and herbs from a farmers' market actually taste better, and it turns out there is some hard science behind that belief.

AGRICULTURE ・ 20 HOURS AGO