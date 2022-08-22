Read full article on original website
How to Grow Marigolds
Marigold care is easy, since the plants thrive almost anywhere they have sun and well-draining soil. They are often grown as companions for vegetables because of their reputed ability to repel insect pests and parasitic nematodes. According to the University of Florida, however, “simply planting them alongside another crop has not been shown to reduce nematode populations.”
How to Grow Brussels Sprouts
If tomatoes are the heroes of the summer garden, then brussels sprouts are the kings of cool-season crops. Not only do they make a visually interesting addition to the fall vegetable garden, but brussels sprouts are incredibly good for you, too. They’re packed with antioxidants that help prevent cell damage in the body, high in fiber, and rich in vitamins K, C, and B6, potassium, iron, thiamine, magnesium, and phosphorus. They’re even a good source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids.
Solved! The Great Debate on Using Salt to Kill Weeds
Q: I want an environmentally friendly garden and yard, but weeds keep popping up. I’ve heard of others using salt as a weed killer. Does salt kill weeds, and if so, what do I need to know about using it on my property?. A: Using salt to kill weeds...
The Best Tabletop Fire Pits of 2022
Tabletop fire pits, also called tabletop fireplaces, provide the cozy aesthetic and charm of a crackling fire but in a small and portable footprint. These compact fire pits are designed to sit atop of a table as an eye-catching centerpiece. Not only do they add a bit of light and warmth, a decorative fire pit can add a sense of grandeur to a patio or dining room table. With indoor and outdoor options, a tabletop fire pit can be the creative spark your space needs. Create a cozy and inviting lounging or dining area with one of the best tabletop fire pits.
13 Products Every Dog Owner Needs, According to Our Editors
Like welcoming a new member of the family, adopting a dog can be a big change for households. The right gear will help you successfully raise your pups, keep them healthy, and control the mess that undoubtedly comes with a four-legged friend. The pet owners on our staff know and...
Solved! What Is a Swamp Cooler?
Q: I’m getting ready to move across the country to Arizona. A few of the house listings I’ve looked at mention a swamp cooler, which I’ve never heard of before. What is a swamp cooler, and how does it work?. Beating the summer heat can be a...
The Best Carpet Removal and Disposal Services of 2022
Even with diligent cleaning, an old carpet will eventually need to be replaced. Most carpets become matted and frayed after as little as 3 years and typically last less than 10 years. When it is time to replace that old carpet, one solution is for the homeowner to pull it up and haul it to the landfill. A better option is hiring a carpet removal and disposal service.
