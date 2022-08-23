ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Record 1,295 migrants cross English Channel on small boats in a day

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The number of migrants reaching Britain on small boats has hit a new record of 1,295 in a single day.

They crossed the English Channel in a total of 27 boats on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said.

Numbers have continued to rise despite the Royal Navy being handed “primacy” for the response at sea, the announcement of the Rwanda deal and unfulfilled threats to force boats back into French waters.

The Home Office has pursued a policy of “deterrents” aiming to reduce crossings, with Priti Patel pledging that she would make the route “unviable” in August 2020.

But numbers have continued to rise, with the total of almost 22,700 arrivals this year 80 per cent higher than the 12,500 seen by the same point in 2021.

The majority of those have arrived on small boats since Boris Johnson announced that the Navy would “take over operational command from Border Force in the Channel” in April..

On the same day, the home secretary announced the deal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, which she also claimed would be a deterrent.

New laws came into force in June that criminalised Channel boat crossings by making entering British waters without a visa an offence of “illegal entry”, but no prosecutions have yet been announced.

The same package of laws, contained in the Nationality and Borders Act, increased the punishment for the offence of “facilitating” illegal entry, which was previously used unlawfully to prosecute asylum seekers who steered their own dinghies.

A government document claimed the laws would “deter illegal entry into the UK, breaking the business model of criminal trafficking networks and saving lives”.

They are separate from the Rwanda agreement, which targets asylum seekers deemed “inadmissible” for consideration under the UK’s immigration laws, because they have travelled through safe third countries.

No flights have yet taken off and the scheme has been paused until the outcome of a judicial review assessing the legality of the proposals.

Britain was previously part of an EU-wide deal that allowed asylum seekers to be sent to other countries deemed responsible for their claims, but the mechanism was lost during Brexit and has not been replaced.

Under British law, people must be present in the UK in order to claim asylum but there is no visa to reach the country for that purpose.

Experts, charities and parliamentary committees have called for the government to set up more safe and legal routes that would provide an alternative to Channel crossings.

The Independent understands that the Royal Navy is likely to transfer operational primacy back to the Home Office following a review in January.

The Navy saw its primary aim as securing the border and ensuring no boats reached land undetected, but Home Office officials repeatedly claimed the operation would act as a “deterrent” against Channel crossings.

A government spokesperson said: “The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable. Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws but they risk the lives of vulnerable people, who are being exploited by ruthless criminal gangs.

“Our new Nationality and Borders Act is breaking these evil criminal’s business model, through tougher sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country.

“Under our new Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda, we are continuing preparations to relocate those who make these unnecessary and illegal journeys, helping to save lives by deterring others from crossing.”

The Independent

More migrants cross Channel as annual total nears 25,000

Women and children are among a group of people brought ashore by an RNLI lifeboat as the number of people crossing the English Channel this year by small boats nears 25,000.About 40 people were brought to Dungeness in Kent before they were taken by coach to a Home Office processing facility.The arrivals are expected to be the first of several boats making the crossing as the weather stays calm in the Channel after no journeys were known to be made on Friday.As of Thursday, 24,231 people had made the crossing this year with the possibility of the 25,000 milestone being...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia ‘in very fragile position’ and bracing for ‘major’ Ukrainian counterattack, say UK

Russia is in a “very fragile position” as it braces for a major Ukrainian counterattack, the UK has said as Vladimir Putin’s war hit the six-month mark. British defence secretary Ben Wallace, who was briefed by intelligence chiefs on Wednesday morning, said Russia’s advance “is grinding” in parts of Ukraine. Speaking as Ukraine celebrates its 31st Independence Day, Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Russia’s advance can be measured in metres per week, not miles. It is grinding in small parts of the country in an attempt to advance – completely opposite of the three-days special operation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Sending suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

Sending a murder suspect to face trial in China could end up costing New Zealand taxpayers millions of dollars because officials would need to post an extra diplomat to Shanghai to monitor his treatment, documents exclusively obtained by The Associated Press show.But the documents also show that New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is confident Chinese authorities won't torture the suspect or give him an unfair trial because of the bad publicity it would bring the Communist regime, in what would amount to a test case that would be closely watched worldwide.New Zealand’s Supreme Court in April ruled that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eustice defends sewage spill plan branded ‘cruel joke’ by critics

The Environment Secretary has defended the Government’s new plan to crack down on damaging sewage spills after critics branded the proposals a “cruel joke”.George Eustice said he was the first Secretary of State to “really grip” the issue after ministers announced water companies will be expected to invest £56 billion over 25 years to combat the impact of storm overflows on England’s seas and rivers.But the proposals have drawn criticism from conservation campaigners, who claim the plan aims merely to “claw its way back to what should have already been ‘business as usual’”.The Government said firms will face new targets...
U.K.
The Independent

UK donating undersea minehunter drones to help Ukraine clear coastline

The UK has donated underwater drones to Ukraine to help clear coastline mines.Six autonomous minehunting vehicles will be sent to the country to help detect Russian mines in the waters off its coast. Three of these will be provided from UK stocks, with a further three to be purchased from industry.The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal environments, operating effectively at depths of up to 100m to detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors so the Ukrainian Navy can destroy them.It comes as Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to increase by 137,000...
CARS
The Independent

Grant Shapps calls ousting of Boris Johnson ‘a mistake’ amid Tory ‘seller’s remorse’

A cabinet minister has described the ousting of Boris Johnson from No 10 as “a mistake”, amid evidence that Tory supporters regret his departure.Grant Shapps said the prime minister’s record on Ukraine and Covid vaccines outweighed the scandals that brought him down and questioned if his successor could match his achievements.“The party made a mistake forcing Boris out,” the transport secretary and supporter of Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign said.“I completely concede Boris is flawed. We’re all flawed in different ways. There was nothing about Boris’s flaws that you couldn’t have known in advance.”Mr Shapps pointed to the vaccination programme...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK sends minehunter drones to Ukraine to clear way for grain exports

The UK is sending underwater drones to Ukraine to clear its coastline of mines in an effort to free up food supplies trapped during the Russian invasion.Ukrainian personnel will receive training in Britain on how to use the six autonomous vehicles to help the flow of grain to the rest of the world resume after exports from the country dubbed “Europe’s breadbasket” were severely disrupted, putting pressure on global prices.The Government has accused Moscow of weaponising food by destroying Ukrainian agriculture and blockading the country’s Black Sea ports to prevent shipments, with devastating consequences for the world’s poorest people.Supplies have...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting

African heads of state, representatives of international organizations and private business leaders gathered in Tunisia on Saturday for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, a triennial event launched by Japan to promote growth and security in Africa. Economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a food crisis worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine, and climate change are among the challenges facing many African countries expected to define the two-day conference.Tensions among African countries also weighed on the meeting: On Friday, Morocco announced a boycott of the event and recalled its ambassador to Tunisia to protest the inclusion of a...
WORLD
The Independent

Dimbleby says Maitlis should not have made Newsnight monologue a ‘polemic’

David Dimbleby has said Emily Maitlis’ mistake was to deliver her Newsnight monologue as a “polemic”.The former Question Time host, 83, also dismissed the suggestion there is a “cabal” of Conservative supporters in the governorship of the BBC.Maitlis, who left the BBC this year, used the MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week to claim the corporation had “sought to pacify” No 10 by issuing a swift apology following her 2020 segment about Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham.The broadcaster received more than 20,000 complaints and ruled Maitlis and the Newsnight team breached impartiality rules, saying in a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Hungary warns education becoming ‘too feminine’

Hungary officials have penned concerns that the country’s education system is becoming “too feminine” in a report published this summer. Issued by the state audit office, the report says it worries the phenomenon of ‘pink education’ could create demographic problems and be harmful to the development of boys. The document that was published last month labels “emotional and social maturity” as “feminine traits” and states that if education “favours” these traits then it will result in “the overrepresentation of women in universities”. Hungary’s teachers are 82 per cent women, and over the past decade, more women have enrolled in univerisity...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Passengers jump from burning ferry in Philippines: ‘I pushed my children off from the top’

Passengers were forced to jump for their lives after a Philippines ferry with almost 90 people on board caught fire at the Batangas port, south of Manila on Friday.Coast guard officials said on Saturday afternoon that all passengers and crew members of the MV Asia Philippines have finally been accounted for, amid reports throughout most of the day that two passengers were still unaccounted for.According to the Philippine Coast Guard [PCG], “after checking, our joint team has confirmed that the two allegedly missing passengers took the 5pm, not the 3pm vessel trip”.The officials said that search and rescue efforts have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
