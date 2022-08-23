ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckney, MI

whmi.com

Livingston County Road Commission Projects Progressing

Construction is moving along on the Winans Lake Road/Rickett Road roundabout and officials say motorists are starting to get used to the intersection closure. The Livingston County Road Commission met Thursday morning and an update on the project was provided. Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk says the roundabout is...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass

Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
whmi.com

Search Continues For Missing Commerce Township Teen

Detectives are renewing their request for the public’s help in finding a missing Commerce Township teen. Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Laken Elezabeth Lewis, who has been missing for more than a week. Police say she has not been seen...
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
thevarsitynews.net

6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411

Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Kitchen & bath remodelers vanish after customers' money gets drained

FOX 2 - Say hi to jilting John. "Hi, I'm John Ward from All in One Kitchen & Bath," the commercial says. And his wife Saundra the absconder. "Hello, Saundra Ward here in our Howell showroom." "I want them to suffer, but I want them behind bars," said Greg, a...
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Known for Burgers and Hog Dogs Expanding

It’s great when a local, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has so many national chains, which can be great, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings. Now, a Michigan favorite has announced...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...

