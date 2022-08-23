ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FOX Sports

Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

Cleveland Guardians (65-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker

Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
The Associated Press

Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Offense was hard to come by at Petco Park on Tuesday night and the Cleveland Guardians got just enough against former teammate Mike Clevinger. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the Padres 3-1. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. “That’s not normally the way we score, a couple solos, but we’ll take it,” manager Terry Francona said.
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
numberfire.com

Rockies' Elehuris Montero exits lineup Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Montero hit a solo homer in the Rockies' last game, but he appears to be receiving a breather for Tuesday's contest. C.J. Cron will replace Montero on first base and bat cleanup.
CBS Denver

Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron's two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3). Cron, hitting .171 with two homers since the All-Star break, had not played since Friday. "I didn't touch a bat...
Yardbarker

Jose Ramirez Makes History vs. San Diego

Jose Ramirez's historic season reached another milestone on Tuesday night. Late in Cleveland's game against the San Diego Padres to open the road trip, Ramirez drove in his 100th RBI of the season. Considering he drove in 103 runs last year and 105 in 2018, the highest paid player in...
numberfire.com

Richie Palacios riding pine Wednesday for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Palacios was recalled from the minors and started at designated hitter on Tuesday, but the lefty-hitter is out versus the Padres' southpaw....
Yardbarker

The Guardians Bullpen Is Stepping Up Huge In August

The first-place Cleveland Guardians keep on keeping on. With a 3-1 victory against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park last night, the Guardians expanded their lead in the American League Central. They now lead the Minnesota Twins by three games and the Chicago White Sox by four in the...
