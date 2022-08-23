Read full article on original website
Brand Storytelling and Digital Publishing to Guide Your Audience
It isn’t enough to tell your personal brand story all over social media to get followers, if they don’t know or aren’t interested in what you are selling you won’t get ahead. Many influencers are busy trying to build a bigger following and in the process tell all sorts of stories that get ‘likes’ and comments because they tug at heartstrings, look cute, or are a trending topic.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Why You Should Focus on Brand Awareness Before Anything Else
Brand awareness is the foundation for all other marketing efforts. Community building is possible after brand awareness. Brand awareness helps brands weather tough times. It's the most efficient use of your marketing resources. People are more likely to buy from brands they feel connected to, so don't underestimate the power of branding. It creates brand preference and loyalty. It's important to focus on creating ads, content, and email marketing campaigns that build your brand's presence from the start. It can be confusing to decide which one to invest your time and money in first.
The Unexpected Success of Pivoting Your Best Asset
Every successful business or product implements a standard process, which helps move the idea from concept to reality. A core step to success is creating a plan and following the process, which is very familiar to those working in product design. A robust design process can help to deter pitfalls and figure out how to quickly work out any problems, as well as connect the consumer with the product from the early stages, a central element to a well-received product.
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
An Overview of the Fintech Industry: Application Types and Trends
We'll look at the present state of the fintech industry, current trends for 2022 and beyond, and the number of resources required to run an effective project. Let's begin with the most basic aspect: what exactly is fintech?. Fintech (or Fintech) is a broad term that refers to all the...
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP
This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
The Noonification: 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns (8/26/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns. By @kralizec [...
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
How to Use the Whiteboard in System Design Interviews
You'll likely be asked some system design questions when interviewing for a software engineering position at many tech companies today. These interview questions are often as challenging as they are important. You'll find that many recruiters or hiring managers will ask you to use a whiteboard to outline your designs...
How Will the Metaverse Change Future Education
Compared with the traditional education method, the education industry has made breakthrough changes after the Covid-19 epidemic in recent years. The education industry focuses primarily on integrating immersive technologies into the curriculum that make learning fun and engaging. Nowadays, the metaverse is part of a digitally connected world with cutting-edge...
Rethinking the Investment Logic of Public Chain With Open Sewer Model
Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger, has expressed his distrust of cryptocurrencies in media interviews. He called the “crypto craze” a “massive act of stupidity” He described cryptocurrency as “like an open sewer full of evil creatures” and hoped investors would never touch or buy it. In this article, I will share evolutionary points about public chains and build an interesting sewer model around the current historical stage of public chain technology development. In particular, I’ll explore a new model called PipeFi.
6 Ways to Improve Inventory Management
A business's inventory is one of its most important and valuable assets. Without its inventory, your business isn’t much of a business at all. Talented, loyal employees, effective managers, and innovative ownership are all good and well, but if they’ve not got goods to provide, they may as well not exist.
Choosing Your First Software Development Job: Factors to Consider
Your first software development job will set the stage for your career and allow you to improve your skillset while getting paid. The field of software development involves a lot of communication, no matter how long you’ve been in the business. Consider the potential learning opportunities that might be available in different roles. It’s important to follow your interests and choose an industry you could see working in for years to come. The right culture fit will also help you to feel comfortable as you grow your skills.
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity
Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs
As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
How to Create a Successful DOOH Advertising Campaign
How can you attract the attention of the target audience with DOOH advertising? People walk the streets, malls, and office buildings and are surrounded by advertisements everywhere. Advertisers need to grab their attention and keep it for a long time. So it's essential not only that your ad is original and memorable but also that it's helpful to the right people.
