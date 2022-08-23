Read full article on original website
Related
Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
The Domain War is Here! Get Ready Crypto Enthusiasts
The curve war was the battle for liquidity and control in Defi. Now, the domain war is about to begin and it promises to be more intriguing than you think. Let’s get to the reasons. Domain is King. You have probably heard that finding a perfect domain name is...
The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
Welcome to the Round 5 results announcement of the Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum! Let’s see who won. The Blockchain Writing Contest July 2022 Nominations & Winners. As usual, we picked all the stories with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in July 2022....
The Noonification: Introduction to Python Debugging with Pdb (8/25/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency. By @infinity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google Set To Launch Tool For Developers For Android Apps To Play Across All Devices
Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google has now opened doors for developers to create various Android-based apps that will be able to connect with a range of devices. In a recent announcement, Google said it would launch a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) to help developers make their apps play across Android devices.
A Health Check of the Web3 Ecosystem Signals Strength in These Trying Times
A study by Telstra Ventures, a global VC, analyzed 1,000 active organizations contributing to more than 30,000 open source Web3 projects. There’s been a decline in development since its peak in November 2021, sure, but it's not proportional to the decrease in price. A lot of projects will die, some teams will not be able to stand the pressure, others will see their VC funding dry. The study limited itself to three leading blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
How Blockchain Technology Can Improve DevOps Practices in Web3
Although in its early stages, Web3 shows promise to deliver the benefits of blockchain and DevOps working together. This article discusses how DevOps practices, processes, tools, and blockchain technologies complement each other to deliver Web3 solutions. DevOps is an umbrella term encompassing a culture, mindset, development styles, processes, and technologies...
What is EarthFund? A Look At The Blockchain-based Donation Platform and DAO
EarthFund is a platform that uses the blockchain to manage donations while enabling users to join communities to support charitable causes. Let's take a look at EarthFund and how the platform works. Philanthropy is an interesting use case for blockchain technology. Public ledgers can make it easier to track how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Beginners Guide On Blockchain Bridges
Blockchain bridges also referred to as cross-chain bridges, are the connection that allows the transfer of tokens or arbitrary data (other data) from one chain to another. Blockchain bridges can do many things, but token transfer is the most common utility. Since its inception, one of the biggest problems of blockchain technology is the inability to work together. While they are very fluid and somewhat efficient as single entities, each blockchain is limited by the walls of its domain. Often, this can lead to high transaction costs and congestion, as in the case of Ethereum.
The Most Important Scarce Resource in Blockchain: Legitimacy
Special thanks to Karl Floersch, Aya Miyaguchi and Mr Silly for ideas, feedback and review. The Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchain ecosystems both spend far more on network security - the goal of proof of work mining - than they do on everything else combined. The Bitcoin blockchain has paid an...
Two Important Ways Metaverse and Crypto Gaming is Evolving
According to CoinDesk, the number of "active" blockchain games has doubled to almost 400 in the past year. The use of the use of blockchain technology is hastening the spread of the play-to-earn model, a novel idea in the gaming industry. The designers of crypto games still have work to do in order to make the games more engaging, but the goals of blockchain games shouldn't be limited to collecting virtual items. The creators of blockchains need to discover answers to problems like scalability challenges, high transaction fees, and excessive energy utilization.
EOS: Blockchain Without Hurting The Environment
Blockchains are a very useful technology. In our interconnected world that is more and more dependent on digital technology to function efficiently, it is great to have a more secure, resistant, decentralized way to store data - which is exactly what blockchain delivers. However, one of the biggest issues people have with blockchain - an issue with should not be ignored - is how the technology can negatively impact the environment.
How DAOs Can Change the Investment Landscape for Crypto Users
Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is the term used to refer to an organization with no central authority that uses technology to automate certain processes. The organization is decentralized and self-governing by removing a central authority and using automated smart contracts to carry out processes. A DAO is managed by a group of people with a vested interest in the project and are encouraged to do so via a token. Traditional venture capital works by corporations known as venture capital firms (or VC firms) making investments in other businesses.
DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
PIP to Make Web3 Payments Simple for Users on the Binance Smart Chain
PIP, a Web3 payment solutions provider, introduced its payment services to the Binance ecosystem, offering stablecoin-based transactions using Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) for consumers of Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The platform's PIP Extension offering delivers the cutting-edge solution that connects a variety of linked Web2 social media platforms to the Web3 ecosystem.
Will GameFi Make it from N00b to Boss Mode - Blockchain Gaming Part 1
Are people building blockchain gaming just fooling around, or are we at that pivotal Blockbuster vs Netflix moment where there’s about to be a technology driven revolution in customer expectation and experience? Blockchain can level up gaming experience with NFT collectibles, player to player marketplaces, decentralized games development and rewarding creator economies.
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
Why You Should Choose Blockchain Based on Programming Languages
When starting a new project in the crypto space, it’s worth considering a few different blockchains to build on. Each has its pros and cons, but which one should you choose? Here’s a short overview of some blockchains and the key features for the founders. While blockchains are...
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns
The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs
As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
716
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0