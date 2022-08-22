Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wglr.com
‘We’re asking for recognition’: UW Health nurses explain why they plan to strike
MADISON, Wis. — Justin Giebel saw the impacts of Act 10’s union busting in 2011: his father was a teacher. So when he joined UW Health as a nurse shortly before the pandemic, just as re-unionization efforts began making headway at the company, it wasn’t long before he signed onto the effort.
wglr.com
‘Work has not stopped for us’: Madison Engineering shares progress since 2018 major flooding
MADISON, Wis. – Leaders from the Madison’s engineering division are launching a new blog to the showcase changes they’ve made to city infrastructure since severe flooding devastated Madison’s west side four years ago. In August of 2018, flood water breached the homes and streets of Madison’s...
wglr.com
YMCA of Dane County: ‘We had no other options’ to avoid putting some after-school programs on hiatus
MADISON, Wis. — After the YMCA of Dane County told parents it won’t be able to staff some programs when classes resume, the executive director of the West Branch says it’s difficult to know options for some parents and students are not going to be available to start the school year due to staffing issues.
wglr.com
Moms on a Mission seeking volunteers at East High School
MADISON, Wis. – A group of local moms is looking volunteers interested in supporting Madison East High School students as they continue their efforts to help curb violence at the school. Following a series of fights, safety concerns, and behavioral incidents at the school last fall, members of Moms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
United Way of Dane County kicks off fundraising campaign
MADISON, Wis. — The United Way of Dane County kicked off its community fundraising campaign Tuesday at the Mallards Duck Pond. The group has set a goal of $18.4 million to help fuel its budget and give back to local families. To learn more about its efforts or to...
wglr.com
Reduced hours, two hour wait times as Sun Prairie struggles to provide ride share service
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Some people in Sun Prairie just want to get to the doctor, school, or grocery store but instead they finding themselves waiting as a city sponsored Taxi service struggles to keep up with demand. The city of Sun Prairie hiring Running Inc. a few years...
wglr.com
Police: Avoid area of SE Madison due to domestic disturbance; no immediate threat to neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night is related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers are responding to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involves adult family members.
wglr.com
‘Truly a blessing’: Madison business offers free hair braiding for kids going back to school
MADISON, Wis. — After getting school supplies, new clothes and haircuts are often on the back-to-school list for parents. But it’s not always a hair “cut” that wraps up every kid’s look – braiding can be hard to find in Madison or too expensive for some.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglr.com
‘It’s the right thing to do’: MercyHealth South hosts community giveaway day
JANESVILLE, Wis. — MercyHealth spent part of Wednesday giving back to members of the community at their south clinic who need a little extra assistance. The clinic hosted a giveaway yard sale, with items like kids clothes, school supplies and toys available to community members free of charge. “This...
wglr.com
Janesville Police annual report shows traffic deaths nearly tripled in 2021
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are setting new goals for public safety in a place that affects just about everyone. Newly released this week, the department’s annual report highlighted a trend of increasing danger on the road. From 2020 to 2021, the department saw a 19% jump in...
wglr.com
Police respond to weapons violation on Packer Ave.
According to our crew on scene, Police have taped off a block of Schlimgen Avenue and Packers Avenue. The incident report said Madison police’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating. This is an ongoing story and will be updated when news 3 now has more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
wglr.com
Richland County law enforcement searching for whoever caused ‘extensive property damage’ at fairgrounds
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever drove through a large grassy area county’s fairgrounds over the weekend, causing “extensive property damage.”. In a Facebook post, the agency said the person or people tried to enter the race track at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglr.com
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
Another 25 enhanced enforcement projects are being planned for September, police said. The goal is to reduce the amount of dangerous driving activity that affects pedestrians, bicyclists and other drivers as part of the city’s ongoing goal of reducing traffic deaths. The areas of the city that will see the expanded enforcement are determined by traffic crash data and the “high injury zones” identified by the City of Madison’s Vision Zero plan.
wglr.com
Meet the Pet of the Week: Beverly
This week’s pet of the week, Beverly, is a young adult dwarf-mix rabbit who was transferred to Dane County recently. She’s a relaxed bunny who’s litterbox trained and enjoys playing with her toys. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
wglr.com
Showing support: Wisconsin groups continue aiding Ukrainian refugees as war reaches six month mark
MADISON, Wis. — As Ukraine marks six months since Russia began its invasion, groups in Wisconsin are continuing to do what they can to support the eastern European country. Wednesday is the anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union and six months since Russia’s invasion started.
wglr.com
‘My personal space had really been violated’: Madison business owners ‘ecstatic’ by alleged serial burglar’s arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they announced Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
wglr.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Town of York homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this year. Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York on May 24. At the time, officials said they believed her death was not random. Investigators searched Zarate’s home, canvassed the surrounding area, and interviewed her family, friends and neighbors to learn more about her death.
wglr.com
WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison’s east side; police searching for suspect
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.
wglr.com
Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say
The incident happened Tuesday inside a room at a hotel in the 500 block of 6th Street. Police Chief Fred Kelley said while the victim’s death is still being investigated, it is suspected to be an overdose. Police have not released the 32-year-old victim’s name but said he is...
wglr.com
Beloit couple indicted on multiple federal drug charges
In addition to conspiring to distribute those drugs, Burnett and Holsten are charged with two counts of distributing cocaine, two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and maintaining a place in Beloit for the purposes of distributing those drugs.
Comments / 0