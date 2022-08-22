Another 25 enhanced enforcement projects are being planned for September, police said. The goal is to reduce the amount of dangerous driving activity that affects pedestrians, bicyclists and other drivers as part of the city’s ongoing goal of reducing traffic deaths. The areas of the city that will see the expanded enforcement are determined by traffic crash data and the “high injury zones” identified by the City of Madison’s Vision Zero plan.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO