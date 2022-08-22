ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Moms on a Mission seeking volunteers at East High School

MADISON, Wis. – A group of local moms is looking volunteers interested in supporting Madison East High School students as they continue their efforts to help curb violence at the school. Following a series of fights, safety concerns, and behavioral incidents at the school last fall, members of Moms...
United Way of Dane County kicks off fundraising campaign

MADISON, Wis. — The United Way of Dane County kicked off its community fundraising campaign Tuesday at the Mallards Duck Pond. The group has set a goal of $18.4 million to help fuel its budget and give back to local families. To learn more about its efforts or to...
Police respond to weapons violation on Packer Ave.

According to our crew on scene, Police have taped off a block of Schlimgen Avenue and Packers Avenue. The incident report said Madison police’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating. This is an ongoing story and will be updated when news 3 now has more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September

Another 25 enhanced enforcement projects are being planned for September, police said. The goal is to reduce the amount of dangerous driving activity that affects pedestrians, bicyclists and other drivers as part of the city’s ongoing goal of reducing traffic deaths. The areas of the city that will see the expanded enforcement are determined by traffic crash data and the “high injury zones” identified by the City of Madison’s Vision Zero plan.
Meet the Pet of the Week: Beverly

This week’s pet of the week, Beverly, is a young adult dwarf-mix rabbit who was transferred to Dane County recently. She’s a relaxed bunny who’s litterbox trained and enjoys playing with her toys. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Suspect arrested in connection with Town of York homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this year. Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York on May 24. At the time, officials said they believed her death was not random. Investigators searched Zarate’s home, canvassed the surrounding area, and interviewed her family, friends and neighbors to learn more about her death.
WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison’s east side; police searching for suspect

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.
Beloit couple indicted on multiple federal drug charges

In addition to conspiring to distribute those drugs, Burnett and Holsten are charged with two counts of distributing cocaine, two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and maintaining a place in Beloit for the purposes of distributing those drugs.
