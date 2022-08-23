Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
Why Investing in Dogecoin Suddenly Got a Lot More Interesting
The launch of Dogechain seems to be fantastic news for holders of Dogecoin. But is it too good to be true?
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com Lists Three Under-the-Radar Tokens, Including DeFi Altcoin That’s Surged More Than 200% in One Week
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is rolling out support for three under-the-radar tokens, including one decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin that has surged more than 200% in the past seven days. Crypto.com listed Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. STG...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Vs Ripple Vs Tamadoge: What Can $1 Do for You?
The DeFi space continues to bring up disruptive innovations that cut across different industries and economies. The internet community has continued to show its solidarity with decentralised economy and finance (DeFi). In the last two years, more than $50 billion has been locked in DeFi protocols across more than 13 blockchain networks.
Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know
The Ethereum community is more giddy than usual. On weekly Zoom calls dedicated to technical matters, Ethereum developers have been celebrating—even singing—as they advance toward the “merge”—an event hailed as the most important technological upgrade in the history of crypto. But what exactly is the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
The Domain War is Here! Get Ready Crypto Enthusiasts
The curve war was the battle for liquidity and control in Defi. Now, the domain war is about to begin and it promises to be more intriguing than you think. Let’s get to the reasons. Domain is King. You have probably heard that finding a perfect domain name is...
Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Payments Are Superior: 'People Continue To Underrate...'
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin believes that cryptocurrency payments are underrated. What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Buterin said crypto payments could provide a significant boost to international business and charity. According to him, payments that are made with crypto have the added advantage of being convenient in addition...
Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious
As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. But the experts have warned that meme coins are largely worthless, and people who put their money into them know well that they should expect nothing in return for their investments. At the same...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Titan Coinbase Says It’s Open to Any Ethereum PoW Fork Following Highly Anticipated Merge
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase says it’s open to supporting any legitimate proof of work (PoW) fork of Ethereum (ETH) after the highly anticipated Merge slated for September. Coinbase says that it wants to look at each future Ethereum fork on an individual basis. “Coinbase is committed to fully...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker
The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
Motley Fool
The State of the Crypto Market in 2022
Cryptocurrencies have lost a lot of value in recent months, despite a substantial rebound over the summer. Many countries are developing crypto-focused regulations and putting them to work. Even the United Nations is keeping an eye on these newfangled digital assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
CBD & Crypto - the Best Team Up Since Riggs & Murtaugh?
One’s the ‘old-guard’, been around the block one too many times, the other, tried and tested but still a lot of miles left on the clock. As much as that sounds like a buddy cop movie, it’s also the story of CBD and crypto. CBD, as we all know, is derived from the cannabis plant, which has been smoked, chewed, eaten, sown into cloth, used for psychoactive and medicinal purposes, for thousands of years. Crypto and blockchain technology, in comparison, are still in their infancy – and were simply a theory in 1982 when a cryptographer by the name of David Chaum proposed the protocol in his dissertation.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy This Crypto Now
Bitcoin has been one of the best-performing financial assets over the past several years. The cryptocurrency is primarily viewed as a store of value today. Bitcoin becomes more attractive as dollars depreciate and the government debt burden rises. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
East vs West - How The Crypto Culture Differs
Returning after a week in Thailand at the P2E Expo Asia and there are some lessons to carry home. (1) East vs West - the crypto,Web3and blockchain scene here is very different. In fact it's reminiscent of other regions like Africa who are still considered early adopters but aren't moving with the hype - they're focused on making crypto and blockchain work for them to connect people. They're still riding the wave of P2E gaming and trying out all sorts of other models. My thoughts are very clear on this so I won't labour the point.
Hackernoon
