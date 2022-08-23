ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Lists Three Under-the-Radar Tokens, Including DeFi Altcoin That’s Surged More Than 200% in One Week

Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is rolling out support for three under-the-radar tokens, including one decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin that has surged more than 200% in the past seven days. Crypto.com listed Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. STG...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Vs Ripple Vs Tamadoge: What Can $1 Do for You?

The DeFi space continues to bring up disruptive innovations that cut across different industries and economies. The internet community has continued to show its solidarity with decentralised economy and finance (DeFi). In the last two years, more than $50 billion has been locked in DeFi protocols across more than 13 blockchain networks.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges

Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

The Domain War is Here! Get Ready Crypto Enthusiasts

The curve war was the battle for liquidity and control in Defi. Now, the domain war is about to begin and it promises to be more intriguing than you think. Let’s get to the reasons. Domain is King. You have probably heard that finding a perfect domain name is...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
TheStreet

Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious

As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. But the experts have warned that meme coins are largely worthless, and people who put their money into them know well that they should expect nothing in return for their investments. At the same...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge

Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker

The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

The State of the Crypto Market in 2022

Cryptocurrencies have lost a lot of value in recent months, despite a substantial rebound over the summer. Many countries are developing crypto-focused regulations and putting them to work. Even the United Nations is keeping an eye on these newfangled digital assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

CBD & Crypto - the Best Team Up Since Riggs & Murtaugh?

One’s the ‘old-guard’, been around the block one too many times, the other, tried and tested but still a lot of miles left on the clock. As much as that sounds like a buddy cop movie, it’s also the story of CBD and crypto. CBD, as we all know, is derived from the cannabis plant, which has been smoked, chewed, eaten, sown into cloth, used for psychoactive and medicinal purposes, for thousands of years. Crypto and blockchain technology, in comparison, are still in their infancy – and were simply a theory in 1982 when a cryptographer by the name of David Chaum proposed the protocol in his dissertation.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy This Crypto Now

Bitcoin has been one of the best-performing financial assets over the past several years. The cryptocurrency is primarily viewed as a store of value today. Bitcoin becomes more attractive as dollars depreciate and the government debt burden rises. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
HackerNoon

East vs West - How The Crypto Culture Differs

Returning after a week in Thailand at the P2E Expo Asia and there are some lessons to carry home. (1) East vs West - the crypto,Web3and blockchain scene here is very different. In fact it's reminiscent of other regions like Africa who are still considered early adopters but aren't moving with the hype - they're focused on making crypto and blockchain work for them to connect people. They're still riding the wave of P2E gaming and trying out all sorts of other models. My thoughts are very clear on this so I won't labour the point.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
716
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy