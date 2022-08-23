ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb

By Andrey BORODULIN, Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UamGe_0hRcZQPg00
Daria Dugina was a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin TV /AFP

Russia vowed "no mercy" for the killers of Daria Dugina, the daughter of an ultranationalist intellectual, as hundreds gathered for her funeral following her death in a car bomb blast over the weekend.

"I believe that this is a barbaric crime for which there is no forgiveness," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists on Tuesday, calling for "no mercy" for those responsible.

Moscow says Ukrainian intelligence was behind the attack -- a claim dismissed by Kyiv.

Alexander Dugin, a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine who has claimed to be close to President Vladimir Putin, may have been the intended target of the attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter.

Mourners, many carrying flowers,  paid their respects at a hall in Moscow's Ostankino TV centre where Dugina's black-and-white portrait was displayed over an open casket.

Dugin and his wife, both dressed in black, sat next to their daughter's coffin.

"She died for the people, for Russia, at the front. The front -- it is here," Dugin said at the ceremony.

"Since childhood, among her first words -- that we taught her of course -- were Russia, our state, our people, our empire," he added.

Dugina was killed Saturday when a bomb placed in her car went off as she drove on a highway outside Moscow.

- FSB accuses Ukraine -

Russia's powerful FSB security agency said on Monday it had solved the crime -- just two days after the incident -- naming a Ukrainian woman as Dugina's attacker.

It said the perpetrator had rented an apartment in the same building as Dugina and followed her in a car, suggesting that Dugina was the intended victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqRjZ_0hRcZQPg00
'She died for the people,' said her father Alexander Dugin /AFP

However, Russian media reported that Dugin and his daughter had had a last-minute change of plans, with Dugina driving her father's car.

Ukraine has denied any involvement.

"It is certainly not our responsibility," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday evening.

The US Department of State said on Monday that it condemned targeting civilians, while stating that Ukraine had denied any involvement.

"I have no doubt that the Russians will investigate this. I also have no doubt that the Russians will put forward certain conclusions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Russia's foreign ministry retorted that Washington's reaction "discredits the international activity" of the United States.

"Washington has no moral right... to judge human rights in remote parts of the world, since the murder of a journalist is not even commented on from this angle," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

- Like father, like daughter -

Dugin, 60, gained prominence in the 1990s in the intellectual chaos that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union. He had been an anti-communist dissident in the last years of Soviet rule.

He co-founded the opposition National Bolshevik Party but quit it to set up the Eurasian party which calls for Russia to reclaim its former territories and create an empire spanning from Europe to Asia.

Dugin backed Russia's much-criticised 2014 annexation of Crimea, following which he called for a wider attack on Ukraine. He was then put on a Western sanctions list.

A regular on Russian television, the heavily bearded intellectual with the air of a prophet claimed he had an ideological influence on Putin.

Putin has become increasingly hostile towards the West, and some see Dugin's hand in this, calling him "Putin's Rasputin" or "Putin's brain".

While Putin has never publicly supported him, on Monday the Kremlin released a message of condolences from the president, denouncing the "vile crime" that had led to Dugina's death.

Putin posthumously awarded Dugina the "Order of Courage". The medal was displayed near her coffin on the day of the funeral.

Dugina followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin television channels including Russia Today and Tsargrad.

She covered the conflict in the Russian-backed separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, which she backed.

Like her father, Dugina came under US sanctions at the start of March.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
AFP

Scholz eyes 'sovereign, enlarged EU' including Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday pledged emphatic backing for Ukraine and other hopefuls to join the European Union, underlining however that enlarging the bloc to "30 or 36" would require reforms. Berlin is meanwhile already coordinating with the Netherlands on a "division of labour" on arming Ukraine, said the German chancellor, as he urged other allies to join in the coordination.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
AFP

Deadly Russian strike shatters Ukraine rail hub

"It's such a shame for this boy, such a shame," said Viktor, a resident of the Ukrainian city of Chaplyne, whose young neighbour was killed by a Russian strike. Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said "10 civilians were killed" at Chaplyne station and its surroundings, leaving open the possibility that the other victims were not civilians. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close defense ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will be held Sept. 1-7 in various locations in Russia’s Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops, over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships. The drills will be conducted at seven firing ranges in far eastern Russia and will engage troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria. The ministry said that units of Russian Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills along with other forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationalist#Ukraine#Russian#Pro Kremlin Tv#Kremlin#Agen
AFP

IAEA chief leading team to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday he was on his way to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks. "The day has come, IAEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya is now on its way," Grossi tweeted, saying the team from the UN atomic watchdog would arrive at Europe's largest nuclear power plant "later this week".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's jobless youth left in the lurch

China's slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future. - Slim prospects - Analysts blame a slowing economy crippled by Covid lockdowns, as well as the large cohort entering the labour force during the graduating season in July and August, for the slim prospects facing China's youth.
JOBS
AFP

Tens of millions battle Pakistan floods as death toll rises

Tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan were Monday battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country's main river threatening to burst its banks. Millions of acres of rich farmland have been flooded by weeks of non-stop rain, but now the Indus is threatening to burst its banks as torrents of water course downstream from tributaries in the north.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
AFP

Cuba asks for US help to rebuild destroyed fuel depot

Cuba has asked the United States for help in restoring a major fuel storage plant devastated by a massive fire that left 16 people dead, the island nation's foreign ministry said on Friday. The United States had previously offered technical advice over the telephone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy