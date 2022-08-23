Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
WTHI
Vincennes City Council creates "Beautification Committee"
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's first city is already a beautiful place, but one group is hoping to make Vincennes even more beautiful. For the last two years, members of the Vincennes City Council have been doing a "Council Clean Up" each weekend during the summer months to clean up Vincennes.
WTHI
New Veterans Village breaking ground soon!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are hundreds of people without a home in the Wabash Valley including some of our nation's heroes. Now, the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help many of our homeless veterans find a place to call home. We've told you before about the Terre...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Commissioners Meeting Notes
The Daviess County Commissioners met Tuesday morning with a short agenda. Most of the meeting was taken up by the presentation of options for the planned renovation of the historic Court House. Thursday’s update included pace requests from the departments of Daviess County’s justice system and three potential options. More...
wwbl.com
Southern Baptist Relief Group to Conduct Flood Damage Assessments in Daviess Co.
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flood damage that occurred July 23rd through the 25th. On Monday, August 29th, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will be contacting homeowners who reported...
vincennespbs.org
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
WTHI
Festival Latino kicks off this weekend in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have an evening full of entertainment, delicious food all while celebrating Knox County's Latino community. The Wabash Valley Progressive's 5th annual Festival Latino kicks off this Saturday. The free event runs from 4:00pm until 11:00pm at the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes. There will be...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 15 thru August 20
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 15, 2022, thru August 20, 2022. Real Hacienda, 2141 S. St. Rd. 46 (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed improper use of hand wash sinks. Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, soda nozzle at bar, in ice machine and top of knife rack (dirty). Observed several gnats throughout kitchen and bar.
freedom929.com
PAYMENT DUE IN RICHLAND COUNTY
(OLNEY) A note to all Richland County landowners that the second and final installment of real estate taxes is due in less than two weeks, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022. The tax payments can be made by any one of four methods, either by mail with a September 7th postmark, by using the Treasurer’s online payment system, by using the drop box on the south side of the Richland County Courthouse in Olney, or in person at the Treasurer’s Courthouse Office, open from 8:00 to 4:00 each weekday, Monday through Friday.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 24, 2022
Speeding/driving while suspended: Rushine Moore. Seatbelt violation: Fernando M. Peraza.; Luis A. Dubon; Mikala L. Miley; Andy E. Dewitt; Jonathan P. Thurman; Andy T. Schwenk. Driving left of center: Steven R. Rangai, dismissed, and disregarding an official traffic control device. Failure to yield: Cayla M. Fischer; Morgan L. Hall. Operating...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 24, 2022
Kaelynn Michelle Langen and Neil Thomas Messmer, both of Huntingburg. Ashley Nicole McCandless to Leonard Anderson Tutt, both of Jasper. Laron Avery Miles to Kendra Lynn Corn, both of Jasper. Amanda Joy Bulnes, Jasper to Jordan Eric Dunn, Huntingburg. Kayla Amon Prayer Head, Huntingbrg to Jeffrey Charles Swihart, Jr., Hawesville,...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council denies request to allow Janie Craig Chenault to appear electronically during budget hearings
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Council denied council member Janie Craig Chenault’s request to attend the final run-through of the budget hearings via video. Chenault made the request as she felt it important for her to be involved with the final run through of the budget hearing process, but will be unable to attend due to a conference she had already committed to attending months prior.
WTHI
Vigo County Clerk's Office fights for better pay after losing a third of its staff this election year
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers in one Vigo County department are asking for a pay raise. That's after 12 of its employees quit this year, three of them leaving within the last two weeks!. Employees from the Vigo County Clerk's Office are switching to other government positions, and it's...
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Evansville man Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 36-year-old Duperat Loyera was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. There were 158 inmates being held in the security center early Thursday morning.
wamwamfm.com
Mural Painting in Downtown Washington
A new mural is set to be painted in downtown Washington. Cindy Barber explains how this came about. Jennifer Peachee, a Washington High School Art Teacher, gives us a sneak preview of what to expect…. The project is set to be completed by the end of October. Work is underway...
MyWabashValley.com
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
wwbl.com
Daily Road Closures Planned for State Road 164 in Dubois Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 164 is scheduled to be closed near Celestine in Dubois County for about a week for pipe replacements on Monday, September 12th. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway. Sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as...
Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana
A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
14news.com
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized. Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.
