5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette
Week 2 preview: Xenia getting early MVL battle
XENIA — Miami Valley League play gets underway between two of the highest scoring teams from their season openers when Xenia travels to Troy on Friday night. Both sides are coming off of 6-5 seasons and above .500 league records with first round playoff exits, but didn’t get to play one another when Troy had to call for a cancellation.
flyernews.com
UD welcomes two rookies for the 2022-23 season
Pictured is Baker (left) and Sharavjamts (right). Photos courtesy of UD Athletics. As the new school year rolls around, new faces are stepping onto the community’s favorite basketball team. Mike Sharavjamts and Tyrone Baker are joining the Flyer family and gearing up to show out at UD arena this...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach
Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Araujo nets late winner for ‘Creek
BEAVERCREEK — A wild scramble in front of the Bellbrook net led to the moment Beavercreek nearly had achieved several times. Tyler Araujo scored the go-ahead goal with 3:40 remaining to give the Beavers a 2-1 win over the Golden Eagles in a non-league match on Tuesday in Beavercreek.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare
XENIA — Kil-Kare Raceway will again attempt to host the Gathering of the Geezers on Sunday. The annual event was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 but had to be postponed due to weather. Multiple drag race classes are scheduled as part of the festivities for what...
Saint Paris, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shawnee High School - Springfield football team will have a game with Graham Local High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Shawnee High School - SpringfieldGraham Local High School.
myfox28columbus.com
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
thecomeback.com
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
Daily Advocate
Darke Count Fair 2022 Cheer Competition Results
PeeWee Cheer Winner: Ansonia, 2nd Place: Darke County Elite. PeeWee Dance 1st Place: UC Stateliners, 2nd Place: Ansonia, 3rd Place Darke County Elite. High School Dance 1st place: Ansonia Hip-Hop, 2nd Place: Ansonia Pom, 3rd Place: Franklin Monroe. Jr High Dance 1st: Arcanum, 2nd Place: Mississinawa Valley, 3rd Place: Ansonia.
Sidney Daily News
Troy High School holds second annual Freshman Focus Day
TROY — There may be no more daunting task for a teenager than walking through the front doors of high school the first day of their freshman year and finding it filled with upperclassmen. Troy High School is making that transition a little easier for freshmen, however. For the...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia Gazette
XENIA — Tickets are still available for the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Recognition Day Luncheon, set for Sept. 24. During the lunch — which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Country Club — five will be inducted into the hall: Marsha Bayless, Dr. Teresa Bondurant, Patricia Phillips, Jean Dungy Shoates, and Hope Taft.
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
countynewsonline.org
Light is a proven winner at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
dayton.com
U.S. Senior Women’s Open volunteers ‘crucial’ as pro golf returns to NCR, Kettering
KETTERING — National exposure returns to NCR Country Club’s South course as the U.S. Senior Women’s Open starts today, a four-day run expected to provide a regional boost. An event organizer called the more than 400 senior open volunteers “crucial to the success” of the tournament as...
Eaton Register Herald
Derby Days held in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Derby Days brought traditional festival fun back to the village last Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The three days of family fun began Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull and other events, including a talent contest. Friday night, Aug. 12, brought Motorcycle Bike...
Auglaize Co. teen wins Grand Champion at Ohio State Fair
“I've been through it since I was literally born,” 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert said. “We raise club calves so I've always helped with that. And then that's kind of how we just got into it. And my older sister showed and had some success at the state fair, too.”
Xenia Daily Gazette
‘Pocahontas’ actress arrested in Xenia
XENIA — The actress who lended her voice to Pocahontas in the Disney animated film was arrested in Xenia Aug. 19. Irene Bedard-Wilson, who voiced the titular character in 1995 and for a 1998 follow-up, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct in the 20 block of East Main Street after Xenia police officers observed two females arguing shortly before 3 p.m, according to a police records.
