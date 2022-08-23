Read full article on original website
Related
whmi.com
Historic Funding To Improve, Modernize Local State Rec Areas
Local state recreation areas will see some major improvements deemed long overdue as part of the MDNR’s next round of state park infrastructure projects. A total of $250 million in federal relief funding was made available to the DNR to help address its long list of critical needs in Michigan state parks seeing record numbers of visitors.
whmi.com
Search Continues For Missing Commerce Township Teen
Detectives are renewing their request for the public’s help in finding a missing Commerce Township teen. Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Laken Elezabeth Lewis, who has been missing for more than a week. Police say she has not been seen...
whmi.com
Uvalde victims, families call for special session at March For Our Lives rally
(UVALDE, Texas) -- March For Our Lives held a rally in front of the state capitol in Austin Saturday with parents who lost their children in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, families and survivors from a 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, and youth activists, to demand action on gun safety from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Comments / 0