Tampa, FL

ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
tourcounsel.com

The Incredible Fort de Soto Beach in Florida

Fort de Soto is a huge park in Florida with miles and miles of playgrounds and magnificent beaches. They consist of several interconnected islands located at the southernmost tip of St. Peter's Beach and St. Petersburg. The islands once served as a fortress, hence their name. There are still mortars and cannons, which we can see, in some of the fortifications.
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

12 locations from Tampa to Key West; www.pinchersusa.com. The local Pinchers chain is renowned for serving fresh seafood and two-for-one happy hour drinks all day long. The restaurant lavishes great care on its sides, too. Our critics have sung their praises of the fresh fish, shellfish (we can’t wait for stone crab season!) and other fruits of the sea at Pinchers locations across the state.
thegabber.com

Here Are the Tastes of the Beaches Restaurants

The bad news is that you have to wait until October. The good news is that the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has announced the restaurants participating in this year’s Taste of the Beaches. There are more than 40 to choose from, listed by location below. Participating restaurants...
tornadopix.com

6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast

With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
10 Tampa Bay

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
Axios Tampa Bay

How home prices once surged in Florida, creating new boomtowns

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/AxiosThe pandemic-fueled phenomenon of remote white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas, dramatically changed Florida's west coast.The big picture: All those remote workers drove up home prices in formerly inexpensive areas, turning Cape Coral and others into "pandemic boomtowns," Axios Markets' Emily Peck reports. Rents surged, too.On the flip side: In Tampa, a big chunk of home sellers dropped their asking price in July as the housing market cooled.State of play: These booms aren't busting, per se,...
Bay News 9

DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
stpeterising.com

Torchy’s Tacos opening first Florida location in St. Petersburg

A popular Austin-born fast-casual restaurant known for their self-professed “damn good tacos” will debut this winter in west St. Pete. Torchy’s Tacos is taking over an outparcel building adjacent to Tyrone Square Mall previously occupied by Pollo Tropical at 2314 Tyrone Boulevard North. Interior build-out of the...
multifamilybiz.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto

PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
fox13news.com

Storms damage homes, flood streets, knock out power in parts of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Afternoon storms left a mess behind in Tampa, near Ybor City. Strong wind knocked down trees and some power lines. In one spot along the roadway, a piece of metal roof was wrapped around a fire hydrant blocks away. Nearby residents said they heard loud pops from...
