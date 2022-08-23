Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
All eyes in ... Wilder Stadium
The eyes of Laurens County are upon you all the livelong day …. The above line is sung to the tune of either “The Eyes of Texas” or “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” for they are the same tune till “Gabriel blows his horn.”
High School Standouts: Demarius Foster, RB, Dorman
Dorman senior running back Demarius Foster had a performance for the ages in the first game of the 2022 high school football season this past Friday.
Laurens, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Laurens High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
FOX Carolina
Easley football led by young QB, experienced line
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday for Easley. “We’ve been working extremely hard.” Jordan Durrah, Easley head football coach, said. “Everyone’s going into this game really confident.” Eden Negrete, Easley offensive lineman, said. “We’re ready to go...
2022 Easley Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
EASLEY — The Easley High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Sept. 9 at halftime during the Green Wave Varsity footbal
ngu.edu
NGU Returns Wood Name to Historic Tigerville Store
A 168-year-old part of the Tigerville community was renamed earlier this month, honoring its historic role in the Greenville County community which is home to North Greenville University’s main campus. NGU’s remodeled campus store on the north edge of the campus is now Wood’s General Store, celebrating the Wood...
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
SC teen driving school taught by professional racecar drivers
Teens learn how to "unlock total car control to the limit" at a driving school taught by former racecar drivers at BMW's performance center in South Carolina.
S.C. Lottery launches custom Clemson, Carolina scratch-offs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- College rivalries are not just for sports anymore. The South Carolina Education Lottery has teamed up with Clemson University and the University of South Carolina to create custom scratch-offs honoring the longstanding Palmetto State rivalry. Gamecocks fans and Tigers fans can show their allegiance by purchasing a $5 scratch-off and may not […]
SportsGrid
What are Clemson's National Championship Odds?
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers have established a reputation as a perennial national championship threat. Following last year’s 10-3 finish, there’s work to be done to get back in that conversation. A pair of internal promotions means there’s a new face in charge of both sides of the...
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
FOX Carolina
Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
FOX Carolina
Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FOX Carolina
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
FOX Carolina
Deteriorating mill becoming costly issue for neighbor
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s hard to find a town more picturesque than Pendleton. Located just minutes from Clemson, the community wraps around a historic town square. When Amy Trick was looking to buy her first home last year, she knew Pendleton was where she wanted to be.
