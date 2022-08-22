Read full article on original website
DC News Now
Game of the Week: Gonzaga beats Carroll 37-14
WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The opening night of the high school football season got underway Friday night. Our game of the week had us going to Gonzaga College High School as they met up with rival Archbishop Carroll. Gonzaga threw the first punch scoring on a kickoff return for a touchdown by Brendan Lee […]
IHSAA football: Guerin Catholic pounces on Central Catholic's mistakes in top 10 showdown
LAFAYETTE – The long laundry list of mistakes won’t be easy to hide. Penalties. Turnovers. Lack of attention to detail. Giving up two defensive scores. That's part of Central Catholic's story from Friday night's 47-10 loss to Class 3A No. 7 Guerin Catholic, which reeled off 47 consecutive points after trailing 3-0 as quarterback...
