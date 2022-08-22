ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

suutbirds.com

Thunderbirds Improve to 4-0 With Thrilling Victory Over UTEP

CEDAR CITY, Utah - Hailey Hamataka found the back of the net on a penalty kick after Kate Schirmer was fouled in the box with just over four minutes to play, and the Southern Utah University women's soccer team remained undefeated Thursday afternoon, earning a 2-1 victory over UTEP. "We...
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – August 26, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Saint George Home Expo, CCCMT: Beauty and the Beast, Concert on the Water, Enterprise Cornfest, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots

Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
UTAH STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. George, UT

St. Georges is known to offer a wonderful array of different types of cuisines to its residents and visitors. Whether you’re in the mood for some good old-fashioned American food, or you’re looking for something a little more exotic, St. George has a restaurant to suit your needs. Here are some of the best restaurants in St. George, UT:
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

What Are Those Weird Panel Things Around St. George?

Here in St. George Utah, you may have noticed these strange, flat, billboard-like structures up on the hills. But what on earth are they?!. For example there’s one near Dixie rock (Pioneer Park) and another next to the big “D” on the hill. Fun Fact: The D stands for DIXIE. Ask a local over 60 about why the school decided to change it's name and then watch their heads explode.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Iron County takes steps to prevent damage from flash floods

Iron County crews racing against the next flash flood watch or warning as they work to cut down on the potential for damage from flash floods. A KSL 5 TV crew toured projects around the county Thursday, from up in the mountains down to communities around Cedar City and Parowan.
IRON COUNTY, UT
