suutbirds.com
Thunderbirds Improve to 4-0 With Thrilling Victory Over UTEP
CEDAR CITY, Utah - Hailey Hamataka found the back of the net on a penalty kick after Kate Schirmer was fouled in the box with just over four minutes to play, and the Southern Utah University women's soccer team remained undefeated Thursday afternoon, earning a 2-1 victory over UTEP. "We...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – August 26, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Saint George Home Expo, CCCMT: Beauty and the Beast, Concert on the Water, Enterprise Cornfest, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
deseret.com
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. George, UT
St. Georges is known to offer a wonderful array of different types of cuisines to its residents and visitors. Whether you’re in the mood for some good old-fashioned American food, or you’re looking for something a little more exotic, St. George has a restaurant to suit your needs. Here are some of the best restaurants in St. George, UT:
890kdxu.com
What Are Those Weird Panel Things Around St. George?
Here in St. George Utah, you may have noticed these strange, flat, billboard-like structures up on the hills. But what on earth are they?!. For example there’s one near Dixie rock (Pioneer Park) and another next to the big “D” on the hill. Fun Fact: The D stands for DIXIE. Ask a local over 60 about why the school decided to change it's name and then watch their heads explode.
KSLTV
Iron County takes steps to prevent damage from flash floods
Iron County crews racing against the next flash flood watch or warning as they work to cut down on the potential for damage from flash floods. A KSL 5 TV crew toured projects around the county Thursday, from up in the mountains down to communities around Cedar City and Parowan.
ksl.com
Man killed by officer near Utah border had pointed gun at officers, police say
ST. GEORGE — An elderly man shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border had pointed a gun at officers, prompting police to use deadly force, according to court documents. About 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 3, St. George police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a...
Gephardt Daily
Inmate found dead in Purgatory Correctional Facility following ‘unknown medical issue’
HURRICANE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility died in her cell Thursday following an “unknown medical issue,” jail officials said. Paige Godwin was found unresponsive in her cell about 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the...
