Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Enter cute pet photos to help pay children’s medical costsClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
boulderreportinglab.org
⛔ Boulder County Jail at capacity
You made it to Friday, Boulder. Here’s an update on our beautiful town’s goings-on to carry you into the weekend:. In our main story today, John Herrick covers the county jail being full for the first time since 2020. The trend indicates that pandemic-era measures aimed at sending fewer people to jail (in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus) have all but ended. Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle said he’s feeling pressure from Boulder businesses and police officers to jail more people amid the recent wave in crime sweeping the county. The goal is still to keep out those with only low-level charges, however, to reserve limited bed space for those with more serious charges.
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
cpr.org
Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns
After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Colorado Daily
Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse
With the official start of Boulder’s new outdoor dining program approaching, some members of the City Council are concerned about the program’s progress and the potential impact of any delays. The pilot program, approved by the Council in June, offers expanded outdoor options for local businesses and serves...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Summit County second-home owners expect struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
Police: CSU students harassed, threatened with knife
A suspect was arrested after two Colorado State University students were reportedly harassed on campus and had a knife pulled on them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13-year-old driving car that hit school bus in Boulder County
A 13-year-old was behind the wheel when she crashed into a Boulder County school bus Friday morning.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say
The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
String of vandalism hits Longmont's oldest standing church
Longmont's oldest standing church was one of the seven buildings damaged amid a string of vandalism in the city Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CSP searching for suspect in serious hit-and-run crash with cyclist
A cyclist was seriously injured in a crash with an SUV in Boulder County, and the Colorado State Patrol is looking for the driver who took off from the scene.
boulderreportinglab.org
The Boulder County Jail is full for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
The Boulder County Jail has reached full capacity for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. About 412 people are currently incarcerated or detained in the 543-bed facility off Airport Road, according to the most recently available state data. That’s the most since Jan. 1, 2020. (The sheriff keeps some beds empty for safety reasons.)
How a possible mistake led to a historic name change
Silverthorn was originally spelled without the 'e' at the end. The Colorado Department of Transportation officially says a spelling error on the temporary sign led to the change, but what really happened is anyone's guess.Silverthorne town manager Ryan Hyland is taking the mistake and running with it, saying it is clearly in honor of the town's founder, Judge Marshal Silverthorn. This photo was dredged from a trip to the local library from CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson after online searches proved semi-fruitless for photos of the Colorado legend."It works!" Hyland said. "It might not also have fit on the sign, but...
Summit Daily News
Town of Breckenridge and Summit County buy old hotel, team up to create more workforce housing
Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge recently purchased the site of another hotel to convert into locals workforce housing. The LOGE Hotel, built in 1961, is located outside of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County. It has 38 bedrooms and was bought for $6 million, a purchase evenly split between the county and the town of Breckenridge, according to a news release.
FOUND: Larimer County authorities searching for missing Berthoud man
The man who was reported missing has been located in Frederick and is safe, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Woman missing near Brainard Lake found safe
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 82-year-old woman was found around 1 p.m. Thursday about one-third of a mile from where she was last seen.
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Watch: Passengers throw punches in Denver airport brawl
New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train.
Comments / 1