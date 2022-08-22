You made it to Friday, Boulder. Here’s an update on our beautiful town’s goings-on to carry you into the weekend:. In our main story today, John Herrick covers the county jail being full for the first time since 2020. The trend indicates that pandemic-era measures aimed at sending fewer people to jail (in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus) have all but ended. Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle said he’s feeling pressure from Boulder businesses and police officers to jail more people amid the recent wave in crime sweeping the county. The goal is still to keep out those with only low-level charges, however, to reserve limited bed space for those with more serious charges.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO