ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boulderreportinglab.org

⛔ Boulder County Jail at capacity

You made it to Friday, Boulder. Here’s an update on our beautiful town’s goings-on to carry you into the weekend:. In our main story today, John Herrick covers the county jail being full for the first time since 2020. The trend indicates that pandemic-era measures aimed at sending fewer people to jail (in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus) have all but ended. Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle said he’s feeling pressure from Boulder businesses and police officers to jail more people amid the recent wave in crime sweeping the county. The goal is still to keep out those with only low-level charges, however, to reserve limited bed space for those with more serious charges.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Longmont, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#City Council#Municipal Elections#Labor Day#Cu Boulder#Brl#Boulder City#The Marshall Fire#The U S Supreme Court
94.3 The X

Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit

Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
ESTES PARK, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say

The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
boulderreportinglab.org

The Boulder County Jail is full for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Boulder County Jail has reached full capacity for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. About 412 people are currently incarcerated or detained in the 543-bed facility off Airport Road, according to the most recently available state data. That’s the most since Jan. 1, 2020. (The sheriff keeps some beds empty for safety reasons.)
CBS Denver

How a possible mistake led to a historic name change

Silverthorn was originally spelled without the 'e' at the end. The Colorado Department of Transportation officially says a spelling error on the temporary sign led to the change, but what really happened is anyone's guess.Silverthorne town manager Ryan Hyland is taking the mistake and running with it, saying it is clearly in honor of the town's founder, Judge Marshal Silverthorn. This photo was dredged from a trip to the local library from CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson after online searches proved semi-fruitless for photos of the Colorado legend."It works!" Hyland said. "It might not also have fit on the sign, but...
Summit Daily News

Town of Breckenridge and Summit County buy old hotel, team up to create more workforce housing

Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge recently purchased the site of another hotel to convert into locals workforce housing. The LOGE Hotel, built in 1961, is located outside of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County. It has 38 bedrooms and was bought for $6 million, a purchase evenly split between the county and the town of Breckenridge, according to a news release.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy