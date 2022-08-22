ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Drug sweep in Western Maine results in charges for 8 people

Eight people were charged with drug-related crimes during a sweep by law enforcement in Western Maine. The sweep on Friday afternoon was intended to target hotspots in the region associated with high levels of crime. The operation involved members of local, state and federal law enforcement. Eight people from Rumford,...
RUMFORD, ME
No PFAS detected in water, Portland Water District says

The Portland Water District says its water is PFAS-free. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials made the announcement after receiving results of tests conducted this summer. PFAS have been found in farm fields and some water supplies around the state. The state has mandated testing in schools, nursing homes...
PORTLAND, ME
Victim in robbery ordered to strip at gunpoint, Winslow police say

A 30-year-old Palmyra man is accused of robbing another man and forcing him to strip at gunpoint. Winslow police said Dustin Smith faces several charges in connection with the robbery on Sunday evening. Police say Smith approached a vehicle that was stopped on Abbott Road and allegedly ordered the man...
WINSLOW, ME

