rewind1009.com
Drug sweep in Western Maine results in charges for 8 people
Eight people were charged with drug-related crimes during a sweep by law enforcement in Western Maine. The sweep on Friday afternoon was intended to target hotspots in the region associated with high levels of crime. The operation involved members of local, state and federal law enforcement. Eight people from Rumford,...
No PFAS detected in water, Portland Water District says
The Portland Water District says its water is PFAS-free. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials made the announcement after receiving results of tests conducted this summer. PFAS have been found in farm fields and some water supplies around the state. The state has mandated testing in schools, nursing homes...
Victim in robbery ordered to strip at gunpoint, Winslow police say
A 30-year-old Palmyra man is accused of robbing another man and forcing him to strip at gunpoint. Winslow police said Dustin Smith faces several charges in connection with the robbery on Sunday evening. Police say Smith approached a vehicle that was stopped on Abbott Road and allegedly ordered the man...
Post-conviction hearing set for Waldo County mother convicted in infant son’s killing
A Maine mother serving a 13-year prison sentence for the killing of her infant son was set to appear in court again Wednesday for a post-conviction hearing. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of Jaxson Hopkins. She told police she blacked out in January of 2017 and awoke to find her 7-week-old son cold to the touch and not breathing.
