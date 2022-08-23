ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, MI

Teen Leaders Outside in the Woods

In collaboration with the City of Traverse City's Human Rights Commission, We Fight is hosting a series of summertime hikes for Traverse City's young leaders. Every Sun. in Aug. from 7-8pm. Aug. 7 at Hickory Hills; Aug. 14 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area; Aug. 21 at the Commons; Aug. 28 at Hickory Hills. Expect snacks, fun & a walk in the woods with friends. Hikes & snacks are free but registration is required.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The following includes alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch, from the August 22 to August 25 call reports:. 1:18:11am 8/22/2022 Trespassing Elmwood Twp., Male on the property may be intoxicated. Believes it is his neighbor. Refusing to get off reporting party’s property....
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

