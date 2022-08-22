Read full article on original website
Lions
Southeastern Officially Opens 2022 at Katrinka Crawford Invitational
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team will officially open the 2022 season at the Katrinka Crawford Invitational Friday and Saturday in Beaumont, Texas. The Lady Lions will open tournament play with a pair of matches Friday, facing Tulane at 1 p.m. and Prairie View at 4...
NOLA.com
For John Ehret's MVP QB Royal Falgout, 'it's heart over height'
Ehret quarterback Royal Falgout is 5-foot-8. However, as the District 8-5A Most Valuable Player the past two seasons, he has stood tall. Last season, Ehret saw an end to four consecutive district titles, as it finished 6-1 in district and 7-3 overall. “If I could be chosen MVP again, that...
NOLA.com
Son of former LSU DB brings intellect, pedigree to Destrehan offense — and defense
Jai Eugene Jr. learned plenty about football by being around his father, Jai Sr., when the elder played cornerback for LSU from 2006 through 2010. Now a senior at Destrehan — that’s the same high school his father attended — the younger Eugene has a wealth of knowledge he hopes can bring the Wildcats a Class 5A state championship.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing
LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
NOLA.com
High school football preview: District 7-5A predictions, players to watch, things to know
DISTRICT 7-5A Predicted order of finish. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior holds scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama and Georgia. The senior makes smart decisions and quick plays with his feet. In college, the Tulane commitment projects as a cornerback. Cortez Fisher. RB | East St. John. Twice an...
myneworleans.com
DDD & IHSNO Welcome Back Students to Only Downtown High School
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Downtown Development District (DDD) President Davon Barbour and the DDD’s public safety rangers greeted more than 400 students at the International High School of New Orleans on their opening day of school. IHSNO is the only school in downtown New Orleans and newly appointed IHSNO Head of School Dr. Adierah Berger joined the DDD officials and rangers in welcoming back the high schoolers on the Carondelet Street main entrance.
Where Y’at this Weekend? House Projects, Lil Wayne, Luke Bryan, and More!!
Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y'at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans.
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
WDSU
LSU police investigating kidnapping on campus
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State University police are investigating reports of an on-campus kidnapping. The kidnapping was reported Wednesday night. According to campus police, the kidnapping happened around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Anonymous...
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
sneakernews.com
Nike Celebrates The Vibrant Energy Of New Orleans With Upcoming Air Force 1
Home of Mardi Gras, New Orleans — or “Nola,” as it’s commonly referred — is a place of extravagance, and Nike is tapping into that very energy for their latest pair of Air Force 1s. Joined by a Houston-inspired colorway, the Air Force 1 “Nola”...
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
foodgressing.com
National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 October in New Orleans
The National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has announced a series of exciting changes and enhancements to mark its fifth-anniversary event October 1 – 2, starting with its new and expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront. In addition to the new...
NOLA.com
Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month
Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
It’s a ‘heart attack’ on a New Orleans waffle
It's National Waffle Day at Waffles on Maple, on Esplanade in Metairie.
wgno.com
New Orleans’ Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
