Pharmaceutical President Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Tax Violations
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebration
5 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
From Lake Park to Lake Worth, three restaurants closed following health inspections
Three Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. DLC Caribbean Restaurant, 2441 10th Ave. N., Lake Worth Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug. 17. It had four high-priority, five intermediate and six basic violations. The high-priority violations included presence...
cw34.com
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to develop a 3.5 acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the...
palmbeachillustrated.com
Flavor Palm Beach Returns
Looking to dine out in September? Then be sure to savor Flavor Palm Beach, a monthlong promotion at Palm Beach County’s top bistros, diners, and restaurants. From September 1-30, patrons will be privy to prix fixe three-course lunch and dinner menus ranging from $35 to $65. Participating restaurants include Café Boulud in Pam Beach, Evo Italian in Tequesta, AquaGrille in Juno Beach, and The Butcher’s Club in Palm Beach. For the first time ever, Flavor Palm Beach will launch an app that will enable users to discover participating restaurants and peruse their menus.
Palm Beach County To Require Landlords To Follow Rent Increase Rules
New Rules Apply To Rent Increase, Lease Termination. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Landlords raising rent five percent or more — or planning to terminate an existing lease — must provide tenants with two months notice. The new rule is expected to take effect […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
Class A Office Tower Financial Center at the Gardens Executes 56,500 SF of Office Leases YTD in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Increasing Building Occupancy to Nearly 97%
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- CP Group, the property manager of Financial Center at the Gardens on behalf of an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, today announces the execution of six office leasing agreements that have been signed by the property YTD, totaling 56,529 SF and increasing building occupancy to nearly 97%. Financial Center at the Gardens, a 10-story Class A office building located at 3801 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, was purchased by an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors in 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005654/en/ Financial Center at the Gardens, the largest office building along PGA Boulevard (Photo: Business Wire)
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.
Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridaweekly.com
Ford’s Garage offers barbecue specials
Ford’s Garage offers a menu of barbecue inspired selections, including:. ¦ The Sweet Heat Burger: Half-pound grilled black angus beef with blackened seasoning, candied pork belly, Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle barbecue sauce, chopped romaine and fresh jalapeño peppers on a brioche bun served with Ford’s fries.
Roughly 6,000 Palm Beach County students on after-school wait lists
As more parents return to the office after the pandemic, local schools are seeing a bigger demand for after-school care, and it's leaving thousands of Palm Beach County students on waiting lists.
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot
Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
Do you qualify for workforce housing in Palm Beach County? You might be surprised
Do you qualify to live in one of Palm Beach County’s workforce housing units? Most likely, yes. Workforce housing is a term housing officials use to differentiate it from affordable housing geared toward low-income families. Generally, workforce housing is aimed at middle-class workers, such as teachers or police officers. ...
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebration
Photo courtesy of Lila Photo / Palm Beach Food & Wine Fest. This year, a foodie focused event that honors the chefs of Palm Beach County and beyond will return for its fifteenth season.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Click10.com
Sale of famed Mary Brickell Village signals that more high-rise buildings are coming
MIAMI, Fla. – A landmark shopping and dining area in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami has been sold. RPT Realty announced on its website that it has acquired Mary Brickell Village for $216 million. On the release, RPT touts Mary Brickell Village as a “generational grocery-anchored, mixed-use center in...
wqcs.org
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
