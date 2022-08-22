ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to develop a 3.5 acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the...
BOCA RATON, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

Flavor Palm Beach Returns

Looking to dine out in September? Then be sure to savor Flavor Palm Beach, a monthlong promotion at Palm Beach County’s top bistros, diners, and restaurants. From September 1-30, patrons will be privy to prix fixe three-course lunch and dinner menus ranging from $35 to $65. Participating restaurants include Café Boulud in Pam Beach, Evo Italian in Tequesta, AquaGrille in Juno Beach, and The Butcher’s Club in Palm Beach. For the first time ever, Flavor Palm Beach will launch an app that will enable users to discover participating restaurants and peruse their menus.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Class A Office Tower Financial Center at the Gardens Executes 56,500 SF of Office Leases YTD in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Increasing Building Occupancy to Nearly 97%

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- CP Group, the property manager of Financial Center at the Gardens on behalf of an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, today announces the execution of six office leasing agreements that have been signed by the property YTD, totaling 56,529 SF and increasing building occupancy to nearly 97%. Financial Center at the Gardens, a 10-story Class A office building located at 3801 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, was purchased by an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors in 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005654/en/ Financial Center at the Gardens, the largest office building along PGA Boulevard (Photo: Business Wire)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.

Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

Ford’s Garage offers barbecue specials

Ford’s Garage offers a menu of barbecue inspired selections, including:. ¦ The Sweet Heat Burger: Half-pound grilled black angus beef with blackened seasoning, candied pork belly, Tillamook pepper jack cheese, chipotle barbecue sauce, chopped romaine and fresh jalapeño peppers on a brioche bun served with Ford’s fries.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot

Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5

Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

