Phosphodiesterase 4D contributes to angiotensin II-induced abdominal aortic aneurysm through smooth muscle cell apoptosis

Nature.com
Stigmasterol attenuates hepatic steatosis in rats by strengthening the intestinal barrier and improving bile acid metabolism
Stigmasterol (ST) has been shown to improve both lipid and bile acid (BA) metabolism. However, the mechanism(s) by which ST prevents dyslipidemia via BA metabolism, and the potential involvement of other regulatory mechanisms, remains unclear. Here, we found that ST treatment effectively alleviates lipid metabolism disorder induced by a high-fat diet (HFD). Moreover, we also show that fecal microbiota transplantation from ST-treated rats displays similar protective effects in rats fed on an HFD. Our data confirm that the gut microbiota plays a key role in attenuating HFD-induced fat deposition and metabolic disorders. In particular, ST reverses HFD-induced gut microbiota dysbiosis in rats by reducing the relative abundance of Erysipelotrichaceae and Allobaculum bacteria in the gut. In addition, ST treatment also modifies the serum and fecal BA metabolome profiles in rats, especially in CYP7A1 mediated BA metabolic pathways. Furthermore, chenodeoxycholic acid combined with ST improves the therapeutic effects in HFD-induced dyslipidemia and hepatic steatosis. In addition, this treatment strategy also alters BA metabolism profiles via the CYP7A1 pathway and gut microbiota. Taken together, ST exerts beneficial effects against HFD-induced hyperlipidemia and obesity with the underlying mechanism being partially related to both the reprogramming of the intestinal microbiota and metabolism of BAs in enterohepatic circulation. This study provides a theoretical basis for further study of the anti-obesity effects of ST and consideration of the gut microbiota as a potential target for the treatment of HFD-induced dyslipidemia.
Nature.com
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Nature.com
Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696) ameliorates hyperthyroid-induced cardiac hypertrophy in male rats through modulation of miR-377, let-7 b, autophagy, and fibrotic signaling pathways
Hyperthyroidism is associated with cardiac hypertrophy, fibrosis, and increased risk of cardiovascular mortality. Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696) is a new combined drug that has shown promise for the treatment of hyperthyroidism-associated heart failure; however, the underlying molecular mechanisms, including the contributions of epigenetic regulation, remain unclear. The present study was designed to investigate the therapeutic efficacy of LCZ696 and the potential contributions of microRNA regulation in a rat model of hyperthyroidism-induced cardiac hypertrophy. Cardiac hypertrophy was induced by intraperitoneal administration of levothyroxine. Sixty adult male Wistar rats were randomly allocated to four equal groups (15 rats each): control, cardiac hypertrophy (CH), CH"‰+"‰valsartan, and CH"‰+"‰LCZ696. Treatment with LCZ696 or valsartan significantly improved hemodynamic abnormalities, normalized serum concentrations of natriuretic peptide, fibroblast growth factor-23, and cardiac inflammatory markers compared to CH group rats. Treatment with LCZ696 or valsartan also normalized myocardial expression levels of autophagy markers, fibrotic markers, PPAR-Ï’, mir-377, and let-7b. In addition, both valsartan and LCZ696 ameliorated collagen deposition, ventricular degeneration, and various ultrastructural abnormalities induced by levothyroxine. The beneficial effects of LCZ696 were superior to those of valsartan alone. The superior efficacy of LCZ696 may be explained by the stronger modulation of miR-377 and let-7b.
Nature.com
Hypoxic human proximal tubular epithelial cells undergo ferroptosis and elicit an NLRP3 inflammasome response in CD1c dendritic cells
Inflammasomes are multiprotein platforms responsible for the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines interleukin (IL)-1Î² and IL-18. Mouse studies have identified inflammasome activation within dendritic cells (DC) as pivotal for driving tubulointerstitial fibrosis and inflammation, the hallmarks of chronic kidney disease (CKD). However, translation of this work to human CKD remains limited. Here, we examined the complex tubular cell death pathways mediating inflammasome activation in human kidney DC and, thus, CKD progression. Ex vivo patient-derived proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTEC) cultured under hypoxic (1% O2) conditions modelling the CKD microenvironment showed characteristics of ferroptotic cell death, including mitochondrial dysfunction, reductions in the lipid repair enzyme glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) and increases in lipid peroxidation by-product 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE) compared with normoxic PTEC. The addition of ferroptosis inhibitor, ferrostatin-1, significantly reduced hypoxic PTEC death. Human CD1c+ DC activated in the presence of hypoxic PTEC displayed significantly increased production of inflammasome-dependent cytokines IL-1Î² and IL-18. Treatment of co-cultures with VX-765 (caspase-1/4 inhibitor) and MCC950 (NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor) significantly attenuated IL-1Î²/IL-18 levels, supporting an NLRP3 inflammasome-dependent DC response. In line with these in vitro findings, in situ immunolabelling of human fibrotic kidney tissue revealed a significant accumulation of tubulointerstitial CD1c+ DC containing active inflammasome (ASC) specks adjacent to ferroptotic PTEC. These data establish ferroptosis as the primary pattern of PTEC necrosis under the hypoxic conditions of CKD. Moreover, this study identifies NLRP3 inflammasome signalling driven by complex tubulointerstitial PTEC-DC interactions as a key checkpoint for therapeutic targeting in human CKD.
Congressman's wife died after taking herbal remedy marketed for diabetes and weight loss
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, KHN has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Covid-19 rebound is probably more common than data suggests, but Paxlovid is still effective
Some people who take Paxlovid -- and some who don't -- experience a rebound case of Covid-19, with a resurgence of symptoms or positive tests just days after completing treatment and testing negative. Recent cases, including President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and first lady Jill Biden, are raising questions about just how frequently this happens.
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Nature.com
Repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs enhance the efficacy of cell-based therapy in tissue regeneration
We seek to demonstrate whether therapeutic efficacy can be improved by combination of repeated intravenous administration and local transplantation of human induced pluripotential stem cell derived MSCs (hiPSC-MSCs). In this study, mice model of hind-limb ischemia is established by ligation of left femoral artery. hiPSC-MSCs (5 Ã— 105) is intravenously administrated immediately after induction of hind limb ischemia with or without following intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs every week or every 3 days. Intramuscular transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs (3 Ã— 106) is performed one week after induction of hind-limb ischemia. We compare the therapeutic efficacy and cell survival of intramuscular transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs with or without a single or repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs. Repeated intravenous administration of hiPSC-MSCs can increase splenic regulatory T cells (Tregs) activation, decrease splenic natural killer (NK) cells expression, promote the polarization of M2 macrophages in the ischemic area and improved blood perfusion in the ischemic limbs. The improved therapeutic efficacy of MSC-based therapy is due to both increased engraftment of intramuscular transplanted hiPSC-MSCs and intravenous infused hiPSC-MSCs. In conclusion, our study support a combination of repeated systemic infusion and local transplantation of hiPSC-MSCs for cardiovascular disease.
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Nature.com
Circular RNA hsa_circ_0007367 promotes the progression of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma by sponging miR-6820-3p and upregulating YAP1 expression
Circular RNAs (circRNAs) play critical regulatory roles in cancer biological processes. Nevertheless, the contributions and underlying mechanisms of circRNAs to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) remain largely unexplored. Dysregulated circRNAs between cancerous tissues and matched adjacent normal tissues were identified by circRNA microarray in PDAC. The biological effect of hsa_circ_007367 both in vitro and in vivo was demonstrated by gain- and loss-of-function experiments. Further, dual-luciferase reporter and RNA pull-down assays were performed to confirm the interaction among hsa_circ_007367, miR-6820-3p, and Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1). The expression of hsa_circ_007367 and YAP1 were detected by in situ hybridization (ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) using tissue microarray (TMA) in 128 PDAC samples. We first identified that a novel circRNA, hsa_circ_0007367, was markedly upregulated in PDAC tissues and cells. Functionally, in vivo and in vitro data indicated that hsa_circ_0007367 promotes the proliferation and metastasis of PDAC. Mechanistically, we confirmed that hsa_circ_0007367 could facilitate the expression of YAP1, a well-known oncogene, by sponging miR-6820-3p, which function as a tumor suppresser in PDAC cells. The results of ISH and IHC demonstrated that hsa_circ_0007367 and YAP1 were upregulated in PDAC tissues. Furthermore, clinical data showed that higher hsa_circ_0007367 expression was correlated with advanced histological grade and lymph node metastasis in PDAC patients. In conclusion, our findings reveal that hsa_circ_0007367 acts as an oncogene via modulating miR-6820-3p/YAP1 axis to promote the progression of PDAC, and suggest that hsa_circ_0007367 may serve as a potential therapeutic target for treatment of PDAC.
Nature.com
Genetics of circadian rhythms and sleep in human health and disease
Circadian rhythms and sleep are fundamental biological processes integral to human health. Their disruption is associated with detrimental physiological consequences, including cognitive, metabolic, cardiovascular and immunological dysfunctions. Yet many of the molecular underpinnings of sleep regulation in health and disease have remained elusive. Given the moderate heritability of circadian and sleep traits, genetics offers an opportunity that complements insights from model organism studies to advance our fundamental molecular understanding of human circadian and sleep physiology and linked chronic disease biology. Here, we review recent discoveries of the genetics of circadian and sleep physiology and disorders with a focus on those that reveal causal contributions to complex diseases.
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Nature.com
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
Nature.com
Maize grain yield enhancement in modern hybrids associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density: a case study in northeast China
Lodging resistance is a critical trait in modern maize breeding. This study aimed to examine maize stalk lodging and its related characteristics in response to increasing planting densities in modern hybrids. A two-year field trial was conducted from 2018 to 2019 with two widely grown commercial hybrids ('Xy335' and 'Fm985') and three planting density treatments of 4.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (low density, LD), 6.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (medium density, MD), and 8.5"‰Ã—"‰104 plants/ha (high density, HD). New hybrid Fm985 had a significantly higher grain yield and lower lodging rate at HD, while there was no significance at LD and MD. Compared to Fm985, old hybrid Xy335 had a significantly high plant height, ear and gravity height, and culm length (CL) across the three planting densities, while opposite stalk bending strength (SBS), dry weight per unit length (DWPU), cross-sectional area, and the cellulose and lignin content in the basal internode were low. Correlation and path analysis revealed that kernel number per ear and lodging rate directly contributed to maize grain yield, while lodging-related traits of SBS, stem lignin, and DWPU had an indirect effect on maize grain yield, suggesting that modern hybrid maize yield enhancement is associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density in northeast China.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Nature.com
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
