jackfmfargo.com
Man accused of murdering ex-wife was a lawyer for N.D. Atty General, Insurance Dept
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. 31-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder of Carissa Odegaard at his home on Wednesday. The Odegaards were parents of five children, ages 3-9, all of whom reportedly witnessed the attack. Carissa Odegaard was air-lifted to a Fargo hospital where she died of her injuries.
jackfmfargo.com
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
BECKER, Minn. – A central Minnesota school district has shuttered a policy meant to prohibit staff from talking publicly about issues that might reflect negatively on the district. The order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely about the...
jackfmfargo.com
USDA expands local foods in school meal program
WASHINGTON – Minnesota is the first in the nation to receive over $3.4 million in federal funding to expand the state’s “Local Food for Schools” program. The USDA’s Jenny Lester Moffitt says they’re really focused on purchasing locally Minnesota-grown food and getting it into schools.
jackfmfargo.com
Minnesota to receive $66 million from opioid settlements
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota will see around $66 million this year from the largest of the state’s opioid settlements. Attorney General Keith Ellison gave an update Wednesday on Minnesota’s progress in holding drug companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Ellison says opioids have...
jackfmfargo.com
Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now in federal custody. He has been transferred from Minnesota’s Oak Park Heights prison to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The transfer was part of an agreement when he pleaded guilty to federal charges of denying George Floyd of his civil rights.
jackfmfargo.com
Burgum, Republican lawmakers announce income tax reduction proposal
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has proposed eliminating state income taxes for lower-earning North Dakotans while shrinking them for higher earners to a small flat tax, which he says would save taxpayers about $250 million annually. Flanked by Republican lawmakers and other state officials at the state Capitol,...
jackfmfargo.com
Authorities say they’ve located mother of baby found at MSP
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities say they have located the mother of an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman “in crisis” who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.
