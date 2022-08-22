Read full article on original website
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Bloomberg
Finnish Minister Cites 463% Jump in Power Rate as Crisis Stings
The worst energy crisis in decades is hitting the wallet of Finland’s Economy Minister Mika Lintila, whose power rate recently jumped by 463%, according to newspaper Ilta-Sanomat. Lintila has electrical heating at home, which is typically the most expensive way to warm up houses in the Nordic country and...
Hungary allows construction of Russian nuclear reactors
Hungary will allow the construction of two new nuclear reactors by the Russian state-owned company Rosatom, Hungary's foreign minister said.
‘She has no choice’: Liz Truss faces U-turn on energy if she enters No 10, MPs say
For months, everyone in government had known that Friday was energy cap day, and at 7am the bad news duly dropped. Phones pinged as the nation woke to Ofgem’s confirmation that typical gas and electricity bills were to rise by a frightening 80%. Millions of people would be unable...
Bloomberg
Honda Says China Plant Remains Shut as Power Cuts Are Extended
Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. said its plant in the Chinese city of Chongqing will remain closed this week as the local government extended an order to curb power use and shut factory operations. Every manufacturer in the Chongqing region is subject to the order and it hasn’t been decided...
Bloomberg
Floods Wreak Havoc Across Pakistan; 903 Dead Since Mid-June
Islamabad (AP) -- Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. Thousands whose homes were swept away now live in tents, miles away from their inundated villages and towns,...
Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis elevated 20 more churchmen to the rank of cardinal on Saturday, formally expanding those now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns — the latter a step he has said he’d consider if the need arises. Of the churchmen being named new cardinals in the consistory ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave — the ritual-shrouded, locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast paper ballots to elect a new pontiff. The 85-year-old Francis has now named 83 of the 132 cardinals currently young enough to join a conclave. The others were appointed by the previous two popes, St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, whose unexpected retirement in 2013 paved the way for Francis to be elected. With the eight batches of cardinals Francis has named, prospects are boosted that whoever becomes the next pontiff will share his vision for the future of the church.
