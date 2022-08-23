ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected gunman in Menlo Park shooting arrested

An East Palo Alto teenager was arrested on attempted murder charges. He is the suspected gunman in the Menlo Park shooting. Sosefo Ahofono, 19, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on Wednesday. He is the suspect in the shooting that occurred on August 21 at 1:20 p.m. at Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street where officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Controversial billboard warns SF not to move to Texas

A controversial billboard appeared in San Francisco and Los Angeles discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. The message behind the billboard is adding fire to the existing clash between the two states. The billboard reads, “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde.” with a picture of a man wearing a hoodie....
