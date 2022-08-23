An East Palo Alto teenager was arrested on attempted murder charges. He is the suspected gunman in the Menlo Park shooting. Sosefo Ahofono, 19, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on Wednesday. He is the suspect in the shooting that occurred on August 21 at 1:20 p.m. at Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street where officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO