It looks like Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Arthur J. Gallagher's shares on or after the 1st of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of September.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO