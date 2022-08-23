Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?Evie M.Miami Gardens, FL
Pharmaceutical President Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Tax ViolationsTaxBuzzBoca Raton, FL
30 years ago, disaster and devastation in the billions of dollars – but storms are getting worse.Matthew C. WoodruffFlorida State
Related
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?
Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
Inside Fort Lauderdale Beach’s Tallest Penthouses, Which Just Listed for $10.8 Million and up
As demand soars in Miami, Fort Lauderdale’s real estate market is heating up. In the past year, the city, once an afterthought to its lively neighbor, is becoming a booming area for luxury hotels and five-star residences, like the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, Fort Lauderdale that opened earlier this year. The latest high-end development to grace the skyline is Selene Oceanfront Residences, a 26-story, two-tower condominium development set to be the tallest structure on Fort Lauderdale Beach. It’s located near the buzzy Las Olas Beach, a beach flanked by fabulous restaurants, entertainment venues, galleries, and shopping, so the fun is...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
Click10.com
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
From Lake Park to Lake Worth, three restaurants closed following health inspections
Three Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. DLC Caribbean Restaurant, 2441 10th Ave. N., Lake Worth Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug. 17. It had four high-priority, five intermediate and six basic violations. The high-priority violations included presence...
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebration
Photo courtesy of Lila Photo / Palm Beach Food & Wine Fest. This year, a foodie focused event that honors the chefs of Palm Beach County and beyond will return for its fifteenth season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Restaurants to Dine With Your Dog
Let's face it: For many of us, a dog isn't just a pet. Most likely, he's also your best friend, your running buddy, and the silent keeper of your deepest secrets. So it makes sense he's your first choice to share a meal with on a weekday afternoon or a relaxing weekend outing.
WSVN-TV
20 beagle puppies rescued from Virginia breeders arrive in South Florida to be adopted
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A second group of beagle puppies has arrived in South Florida in search of forever homes after they were rescued from inhumane conditions in Virginia. 7News cameras captured the 10-month-old puppies hours after they made the 15-hour trip, early Thursday morning. The 20 dogs are...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Int'l among airports with highest percentage of cancellations, study shows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach International Airport ranked in the top 10 in flight cancellation percentages in the country, according to a new study. Researchers with insurance company InsureMyTrip analyzed flight cancellation data from the Department of Transportation to compile a list of the airports with the highest cancelation percentage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
Best things to do this week in South Florida: Timpano opening, Carlos Santana, National Dog Day movie
Perhaps you’ll spend Monday, heck, the whole week, bickering over Sunday night’s introduction to a new generation of those wacky Targaryens in “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s prequel spinoff of “Game of Thrones” — when “GoT” premiered in 2011 your office probably hummed with people and what looked like productivity, interrupted by chatter about the show at an actual water cooler. There are other ...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Sale of famed Mary Brickell Village signals that more high-rise buildings are coming
MIAMI, Fla. – A landmark shopping and dining area in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami has been sold. RPT Realty announced on its website that it has acquired Mary Brickell Village for $216 million. On the release, RPT touts Mary Brickell Village as a “generational grocery-anchored, mixed-use center in...
Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales
The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
Miami New Times
Miami's Beaches See Record-Breaking Levels of Stinky Seaweed
Depending on the time and day, Miami's beaches can smell like several things: saltwater, weed smoke, or the sunblock-smeared flesh of scorched tourists. And if the stench of rotten eggs is the shoreside odor of the hour, it's likely courtesy of sargassum seaweed, smelly, brown algae that has overwhelmed shorelines from Miami to the Caribbean in recent years. A July report from the University of South Florida's (USF) Optical Oceanography Lab found that in June, a record 24.2 million tons of the seaweed covered the Atlantic. And as first reported by Axios, Miami-Dade County beaches recently saw the highest levels of the pesky algae since 2019, when the county began closely tracking seaweed data.
TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows
Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: This story has been updated with a new version. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0