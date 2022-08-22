Read full article on original website
Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?
Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th.
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
George Soros Just Bought These Stocks. Should You?
Securities and Exchange Commission rules dictate that investment funds that manage assets in excess of $100 million and include exchange-traded funds must disclose their holdings every quarter in something called a Form 13F. This report is intended to foster transparency about what various funds are doing, but it has the added benefit of allowing investors to see what top-level investors like Warren Buffett or George Soros, are doing with the capital they manage.
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
Why Shopify, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday Morning
A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled on Friday, as the market focused on macroeconomic conditions and how the Federal Reserve Bank plans to address them. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was off by as much as 7.4% Friday morning, e-commerce provider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 4.3%, and iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) slipped as much as 3.2%. As of 2:47 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading lower, down 6.1%, 4.1%, and 3%, respectively. These stocks followed broader market declines, as the S&P 500 gave up 2.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined more than 3.3%.
Canadian Market Headed For Weak Close As Stocks Tumble After Powell's Remarks
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and looks set to end the session on a very weak note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he expects to keep interest rates high to fight inflation sent stock prices tumbling in the U.S. and European markets, and the trend in Canada is not any different.
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher
Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Pullback
(RTTNews) - After pulling back sharply early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages have more than offset the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major...
21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
1 Beaten Down Growth Stock That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
Investors have experienced a roller coaster of emotions in the market this year. The S&P 500 got off to its worst first-half start to a year in over 50 years. Then, in about the past month, the index has rallied 16% off its recent June lows. One stock moving higher...
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
3 Reasons Why Catalyst (CPRX) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Think about a coiled spring. It has tremendous potential energy just waiting to be released. That's a pretty good analogy for some growth stocks. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify growth stocks that they believe are poised to spring upwards. Here's why they picked Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
