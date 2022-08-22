Read full article on original website
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
This Is South Carolina's Signature Cheap Food
Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much. Cheapism searched...
Couple Arrested for Raping Woman While Children Watched In Dewitt
Syracuse, N.Y. -A Massachusetts couple is accused of raping a woman at a DeWitt hotel with two young children in the room:. Onondaga County Sherriff's Deputies say the incident at the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday is disturbing. Investigators say 30-year-old Tasheana Flannery and 27-year-old Dustin Wilson beat, raped and held a woman against her will. The victim managed to escape to the front desk who called 911.
New York State Teachers Amongst Highest Paid Teachers in the US
New York State is near the top when it comes to teacher pay. A Business.org survey shows the state's teachers get the highest salaries in the nation, averaging nearly $88,000 per year. New York teachers make about a quarter more than the average state worker salary. That figure ranks third...
WATCH: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back at it again with his biting criticisms of the Washington establishment. During an event in Seminole County, Florida, on Wednesday, DeSantis shared a particularly harsh admonishment, even for him, directed squarely at the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Judge: Texas Can't Bar Adults Under 21 From Carrying Handguns
A federal judge in Fort Worth says Texas can't prohibit adults under 21 from carrying handguns. State law says most 18- to 20-year-olds aren't allowed to get a carry permit or to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two young plaintiffs and a gun-rights group sued the state to challenge the law. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the Second Amendment also applies to adults under the age of 21. Pittman stayed the ruling for 30-days pending an appeal.
Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
This Is Alabama's Signature Cheap Food
Fried Chicken, being credited as Alabama's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com. The website included the entree as Alabamas's top choice as part of its list of every state's signature dish. "Forget Kentucky; Alabama lays claim to some of the finest fried chicken in the nation," Cheapism.com wrote. "The Chicken...
Four People Stabbed During Planned Fight At Elementary School Playground
Authorities in Pennsylvania said that four people were stabbed during a planned fight at the playground of Penn Valley Elementary School in Levittown. The Falls Township Police Department said that two groups of people showed up at the playground on Tuesday (August 23) night between 9 and 11:45 p.m. "During...
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
This Is Louisiana's Signature Cheap Food
Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much. Cheapism searched...
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
Fatal Pittsford Crash Under Investigation
A fatal crash in Pittsford remains under investigation. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies say a motorcycle and vehicle collided at Clover Street and Willard Road this afternoon. Information on the victims has not yet been released.
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
