Read full article on original website
Related
Hillsborough Schools Superintendent concedes recount unlikely to save referendum for teacher raises
TAMPA, Fla. — The lingering question of whether voters would support raising taxes to increase teacher salaries in Hillsborough County was still too close to call Wednesday. With more than 221,000 ballots cast, the difference was only about 600 votes, assuring a mandatory recount, unofficial results show. Hillsborough Schools...
floridapolitics.com
Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats
Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough schools property tax vote
In an extremely tight vote, Hillsborough County voters decided not to raise property tax rates to pay teachers and other school employees more. It was a tough question as man Americans battle higher prices for just about everything.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough referendum to raise property taxes, increase teacher pay could head to a recount
TAMPA, Fla. - With all of Hillsborough County's 448 precincts counted, the referendum on a new property tax to pay teachers and other school employees could head for a recount as the margin was razor-thin. It was a close race with the referendum not passing by 0.28% – that's a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County school board referendum wins bid to raise taxes for teacher raises
Pasco County voters have voted yes on the school board referendum, which will give the Pasco school board a financial boost through an increase in property taxes.
phsnews.com
The 2000s Called- Plant Seniors Answered
On Wednesday, August 10, the new school year began at Hillsborough County. However, what does that mean for the seniors?. To name a few- college searches, standardized testing, college applications, college essays, and scholarship searches. But putting the stressful deadlines aside, there are exciting activities exclusive to seniors to look forward to; senior nights at sporting events, senior prom, senior scavenger hunt, and senior Sunrise are a couple of the anticipated events.
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies
The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
thegabber.com
Primary Results for Pinellas, Florida State Elections
Now that the 2022 Florida primary election is in the record books, some winners can breathe easy with no more contested races, while others get ready for the November general election. Races in Florida are plurality contests, which means a majority vote is not necessary to win a race with...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco continues attracting big employers
Pasco County is on the verge of adding to its mix of employment opportunities, Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council Inc. (Pasco EDC), announced at a recent Pasco County Commission meeting. “I anticipate you are going to have a couple of big wins here, before...
Mysuncoast.com
Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
observernews.net
Waste Water treatment plant set for 200 acres in South Hillsborough County
The $265 million wastewater treatment center designated for some 200 acres in south Hillsborough County is a major step forward for meeting the needs of fast-growing south Hillsborough County, according to county officials. Toward this end, lofty plans for the upcoming One Water Campus Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility go along...
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
Bay News 9
Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Suncoast Credit Union Announces Retirement of Chief Administrative Officer
Tampa Fla. (August 24, 2022) – The President and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union, Kevin Johnson, has announced the retirement of Gary J. Vien, who will step down after serving the credit union for eleven years. A veteran of various leadership roles within Human Resources, Vien began his career in 1973.
hernandosun.com
Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up
In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
The Laker/Lutz News
Schools get turf fields
This offseason, turf fields were installed at several Hillsborough County high schools, including Freedom and Gaither. Other schools, such as Steinbrenner and Wharton already had turf fields. In total, 15 of the 28 public schools in Hillsborough have artificial turf fields, while over the next few years, all schools will...
polk.edu
Polk State warns students and employees of email scams
Polk State College works diligently to identify and block harmful or scam emails from Polk State email accounts, but from time to time, phishing or spoofing emails get through the College’s system and into email inboxes. Polk State was recently notified of phishing attempts targeting my.polk.edu email accounts. The...
Tampa economist gives insight on Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan
The Biden administration announced a student loan debt forgiveness plan promising $10,000 in debt cancellation for millions of Americans and $20,000 in debt cancellation for those who received federal Pell grants.
Comments / 2