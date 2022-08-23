In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO