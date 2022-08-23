ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats

Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough schools property tax vote

In an extremely tight vote, Hillsborough County voters decided not to raise property tax rates to pay teachers and other school employees more. It was a tough question as man Americans battle higher prices for just about everything.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
phsnews.com

The 2000s Called- Plant Seniors Answered

On Wednesday, August 10, the new school year began at Hillsborough County. However, what does that mean for the seniors?. To name a few- college searches, standardized testing, college applications, college essays, and scholarship searches. But putting the stressful deadlines aside, there are exciting activities exclusive to seniors to look forward to; senior nights at sporting events, senior prom, senior scavenger hunt, and senior Sunrise are a couple of the anticipated events.
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
#Millage
stpetecatalyst.com

Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies

The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Primary Results for Pinellas, Florida State Elections

Now that the 2022 Florida primary election is in the record books, some winners can breathe easy with no more contested races, while others get ready for the November general election. Races in Florida are plurality contests, which means a majority vote is not necessary to win a race with...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco continues attracting big employers

Pasco County is on the verge of adding to its mix of employment opportunities, Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council Inc. (Pasco EDC), announced at a recent Pasco County Commission meeting. “I anticipate you are going to have a couple of big wins here, before...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Suncoast Credit Union Announces Retirement of Chief Administrative Officer

Tampa Fla. (August 24, 2022) – The President and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union, Kevin Johnson, has announced the retirement of Gary J. Vien, who will step down after serving the credit union for eleven years. A veteran of various leadership roles within Human Resources, Vien began his career in 1973.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up

In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Schools get turf fields

This offseason, turf fields were installed at several Hillsborough County high schools, including Freedom and Gaither. Other schools, such as Steinbrenner and Wharton already had turf fields. In total, 15 of the 28 public schools in Hillsborough have artificial turf fields, while over the next few years, all schools will...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
polk.edu

Polk State warns students and employees of email scams

Polk State College works diligently to identify and block harmful or scam emails from Polk State email accounts, but from time to time, phishing or spoofing emails get through the College’s system and into email inboxes. Polk State was recently notified of phishing attempts targeting my.polk.edu email accounts. The...
LAKELAND, FL

