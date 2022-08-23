Sanders, Henigan named to Manning Award watch list
With the start of both the high school and college football seasons fast approaching, a pair of former Ryan standouts were recognized among the top college quarterbacks Monday.
Oklahoma State signal caller Spencer Sanders and Memphis field general Seth Henigan were among 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award watch list. The annual award was created prior to the 2004 college football season to recognize the top collegiate quarterback and named in honor of Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning’s decorated college careers.
Comments / 0