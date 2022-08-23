Sanders, Henigan named to Manning Award watch list

Buy Now Former Ryan quarterbacks Seth Henigan, left, and Spencer Sanders were named to the preseason Manning Award watch list Monday. The award annually recognizes the top quarterback in all of college football. DRC file photos

With the start of both the high school and college football seasons fast approaching, a pair of former Ryan standouts were recognized among the top college quarterbacks Monday.

Oklahoma State signal caller Spencer Sanders and Memphis field general Seth Henigan were among 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award watch list. The annual award was created prior to the 2004 college football season to recognize the top collegiate quarterback and named in honor of Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning’s decorated college careers.

Buy Now Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan celebrates after a touchdown during the Raiders’ Class 5A Division I state championship game against Cedar Park in January 2021. Henigan, who now plays for Memphis, was named to the Manning Award watch list. DRC file photo