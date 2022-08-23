ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders, Henigan named to Manning Award watch list

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Former Ryan quarterbacks Seth Henigan, left, and Spencer Sanders were named to the preseason Manning Award watch list Monday. The award annually recognizes the top quarterback in all of college football.

With the start of both the high school and college football seasons fast approaching, a pair of former Ryan standouts were recognized among the top college quarterbacks Monday.

Oklahoma State signal caller Spencer Sanders and Memphis field general Seth Henigan were among 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award watch list. The annual award was created prior to the 2004 college football season to recognize the top collegiate quarterback and named in honor of Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning’s decorated college careers.

Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan celebrates after a touchdown during the Raiders' Class 5A Division I state championship game against Cedar Park in January 2021. Henigan, who now plays for Memphis, was named to the Manning Award watch list.
Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders is one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award watch list. He's shown rushing the ball for the Ryan Raiders in a 2017 game.

