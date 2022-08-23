California could be moving one step closer to banning the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, with the state's Air Resources Board (CARB) expected to vote in favor of such a plan Thursday.Daniel Sperling, a member of the board, told CNN that he was "99.9% confident the measure would pass" on Thursday."This is monumental," Sperling said. "It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world."The goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles was introduced as an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020. The plan, known as the CARB Advanced Clean Cars...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO