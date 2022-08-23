Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
digg.com
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Home prices in California are on another planet compared to the rest of the country. Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros. While the country's median home...
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued. What happened: Information from...
22 Worst Big Cities To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Retirement can be a big change. Not only is it a big change in terms of lifestyle, but it can also be a big change in income. For instance, the average Social Security payment for retired workers was...
As Mexico stalls major solar projects, companies turn to smaller workarounds
MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - With alternative energy projects stalled in Mexico due to controversial energy reforms, companies are increasingly turning to smaller-scale renewable options that allow businesses to cut carbon emissions while dodging fights with Mexican regulators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smog-Free Los Angeles Coming Soon? California Set To Ban The Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035
The state of California is slated to put into effect on Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and pickup trucks by 2035. What happened: The California Air Resources Board's regulations mandate that by 2035, 100% of all new cars sold in the state must be free of the emissions from fossil fuels that are mostly to blame for global warming, up from the current 12%.
California set to move forward with plan to ban sale of all gas cars by 2035
California could be moving one step closer to banning the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, with the state's Air Resources Board (CARB) expected to vote in favor of such a plan Thursday.Daniel Sperling, a member of the board, told CNN that he was "99.9% confident the measure would pass" on Thursday."This is monumental," Sperling said. "It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world."The goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles was introduced as an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020. The plan, known as the CARB Advanced Clean Cars...
Comments / 0