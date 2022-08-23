ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Benzinga

Smog-Free Los Angeles Coming Soon? California Set To Ban The Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035

The state of California is slated to put into effect on Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and pickup trucks by 2035. What happened: The California Air Resources Board's regulations mandate that by 2035, 100% of all new cars sold in the state must be free of the emissions from fossil fuels that are mostly to blame for global warming, up from the current 12%.
CBS LA

California set to move forward with plan to ban sale of all gas cars by 2035

California could be moving one step closer to banning the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, with the state's Air Resources Board (CARB) expected to vote in favor of such a plan Thursday.Daniel Sperling, a member of the board, told CNN that he was "99.9% confident the measure would pass" on Thursday."This is monumental," Sperling said. "It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world."The goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles was introduced as an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020. The plan, known as the CARB Advanced Clean Cars...
CALIFORNIA STATE

