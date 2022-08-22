Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth ‘Ken’ E. Goshert — UPDATED
Kenneth “Ken” E. Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1932, in Warsaw, to Donald E. and Ethel M. (Warren) Goshert. He was a lifetime Milford area resident and graduated in 1950...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie L. Feldman
Bonnie L. Feldman, 92, Etna Green, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Bonnie was born Aug. 7, 1930. She married Harold “Har” Feldman on July 31, 1948; he preceded her in death. Bonnie is survived by her son, Carl (Debra) Feldman, Etna...
inkfreenews.com
Lillian L. Lozier
Lillian L. Lozier, 90, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Lillian was born April 18, 1932, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Samuel LeRoy Evans and Lizzie Ellen (Foreman) Evans. She graduated from Claypool High School with the Class of ’50, where she was voted Miss Claypool in her sophomore year.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Looks At Shifting First Friday To Third Friday
WARSAW – Warsaw’s monthly downtown festival is on the verge of moving to a different date. Rob Parker, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce CEO and Main Street Warsaw executive director, threw out the idea of shifting to a Third Friday format during a downtown business district meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, at HopLore Brewing on West Market Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman Jr.
Lloyd Dewayne Shipman Jr., 22, North Manchester, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Dec. 15, 1999. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, April Noland and Jonathan Case, Wabash; brother, Dereck Bolen, Peru; sister, Maryssa Noland, Peru; and grandmother, Charmin Noland, Peru.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Lee Shellenbarger — UPDATED
Larry Lee Shellenbarger, 75, a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, formerly of Huntington, died peacefully at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Larry was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Huntington. He was one of three children born to Georgeanna Bell (Tharp)...
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth H. Lukenbill — PENDING
Kenneth H. Lukenbill, 79, Plymouth, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Jean Lochner
Barbara Jean Lochner, 70, rural North Manchester, died at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 30, 1951. She married Kevin L. Lochner on June 28, 1992; he survives in North Manchester. She is survived by three children, Chelsey (Tom) Correll,...
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, North Syracuse Webster Road, north of North SR 13, North Webster. Driver: William K. Steinecker, 36, North Creek Bend Lae, Milford. Steinecker was traveling south on North Syracuse Webster Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hitting a sign and driving over a culvert. Damage up to $2,500.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Valerie Hall, $900. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Jamie C. Hunt, $1,455.83. Tammy Kinne, $2,563.74. Shanna E. Rogers, $702.80. Jessica Ann Sappingfield,...
inkfreenews.com
Bernice Zimmerman — PENDING
Bernice (Imhoff) Zimmerman, 47, Argos, died at 7:02 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Lynette Rose Eash
Lynette Rose Eash, 69, New Paris, formerly of Mishawaka and Nappanee, died at 10:14 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Lynette was born Feb. 27, 1953. On Oct. 18, 1975, Lynette married Mike Eash; he survives in New Paris. She is also survived by two sons, Kevin Eash, Nappanee and Travis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Dale Allen Rex Sr.
Dale Allen Rex Sr., 61, Argos, died at 4:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Feb. 25, 1961. He married Lori Rex; she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his son, Dale (Melissa) Rex Jr., Fishers; daughter, Emily (Dan) Richards, Bremen; eight...
inkfreenews.com
Janice Creighton
Janice (Mead) Creighton, 81, Bremen, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Janice was born April 3, 1941. Janice and DeWayne married on June 29, 1957; he survives. She is also survived by her brother Jay “Punky” Mead, Mishawaka; children, DeWayne (Donna) Creighton, Bremen, Kelly (Dennis) Sienicki, Goshen and Jason (Michelle) Creighton, Carmel; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Shirla Jean Henney
Shirla Jean Henney, 87, Columbia City, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Feb. 14, 1935. On Feb. 14, 1954, Shirla married Lawrence “Shorty” D. Henney; he preceded her in death. Shirla is survived by her sons, Meredith (Cheryl) Henney and...
inkfreenews.com
Timothy ‘Tim’ Mark Wendt — UPDATED
Timothy “Tim” Mark Wendt, 77, Warsaw, died at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. He was born March 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was one of four sons born to Evelyn R. (Galbrecht) and William P. Wendt. Tim was a very intelligent man who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin at Madison Law School. For many years, he was a dedicated and long-time employee at Zimmer Inc., Warsaw. He was the vice-president of the legal division when he retired. Tim lived and worked primarily in Indiana but spent many happy retirement years in Florida and Tennessee. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, card games, board games and gardening. He loved animals, especially his beloved Westie, Bubbles. Tim will be dearly missed by his family and many dear friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Matt Dick Files For Warsaw School Board
WARSAW — Matt Dick is running for a seat on Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees. Dick, who formerly served on Warsaw’s school board for two terms from 2010 to 2018, has filed candidacy paperwork for the board’s District One seat. For seven of the eight years he was on the board, Dick served as vice-president for the Board of Trustees.
inkfreenews.com
Max Jay Flickinger
Max Jay Flickinger, 82, Wakarusa, died at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Nov. 24, 1939. On May 25, 1963, he married Maribeth Stouder; she survives in Wakarusa. He is also survived by his children, Todd (Debbie) Flickinger, Pomona, Calif., Dave (Kelly)...
inkfreenews.com
Canal Days Is Saturday In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Fellowship Missions of Warsaw will benefit from Canal Days in Winona Lake. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at The Village at Winona. The main activity is the cardboard boat race along the canal, set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to build a boat to enter in the race.
inkfreenews.com
Becky S. Melton — UPDATED
Rebecca S. “Becky” Melton, 68, Lakeville, died at 8:35 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Healthwin Specialized Care, South Bend. Becky was born Aug. 23, 1953. On Sep. 6, 1969, Becky married Patrick Melton; he survives. Becky is also survived by her two children, Rick Melton, Lakeville and...
Comments / 0