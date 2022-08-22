Read full article on original website
Timothy ‘Tim’ Mark Wendt — UPDATED
Timothy “Tim” Mark Wendt, 77, Warsaw, died at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. He was born March 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was one of four sons born to Evelyn R. (Galbrecht) and William P. Wendt. Tim was a very intelligent man who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin at Madison Law School. For many years, he was a dedicated and long-time employee at Zimmer Inc., Warsaw. He was the vice-president of the legal division when he retired. Tim lived and worked primarily in Indiana but spent many happy retirement years in Florida and Tennessee. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, card games, board games and gardening. He loved animals, especially his beloved Westie, Bubbles. Tim will be dearly missed by his family and many dear friends.
Larry Lee Shellenbarger — UPDATED
Larry Lee Shellenbarger, 75, a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, formerly of Huntington, died peacefully at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Larry was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Huntington. He was one of three children born to Georgeanna Bell (Tharp)...
Becky S. Melton — UPDATED
Rebecca S. “Becky” Melton, 68, Lakeville, died at 8:35 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Healthwin Specialized Care, South Bend. Becky was born Aug. 23, 1953. On Sep. 6, 1969, Becky married Patrick Melton; he survives. Becky is also survived by her two children, Rick Melton, Lakeville and...
Dale C. Beeman — UPDATED
Dale C. Beeman, 89, Lakeville, died at 4:42 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at his home in Lakeville. Dale was born March 10, 1933. On July 24, 1955, Dale and Betty Lou Gillis were married; she preceded him in death. Dale is survived by his daughter, Anita Beeman, Lakeville; three...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Valerie Hall, $900. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Jamie C. Hunt, $1,455.83. Tammy Kinne, $2,563.74. Shanna E. Rogers, $702.80. Jessica Ann Sappingfield,...
Timothy Zick
Timothy Zick, 37, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at home. He was born Aug. 15, 1985. On Oct. 31, 2019, he married Emilie Creighbaum; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his mother Nancy DeMaeg, Plymouth; father Arthur Zick, Niles, Mich.; son Jerryd Brandt, Plymouth; brothers, Douglas Zick, Plymouth and A.J. DeMaeg, South Bend; and grandmother Margaret DeMaeg, Mishawaka.
Guy Wilson
Guy Mitchel Wilson, 69, Goshen, died at 11:11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his residence in Goshen. Guy was born July 28, 1953. He is survived by son, Austin (Tabitha Christner) Wilson, Goshen; and two daughters, Elizabeth Wilson and Tommy (Carlos Carbajal-Hernandez) Wilson, both of Fayetteville, N.C.; five grandchildren; and five siblings, James.
William Michael Harrison — PENDING
William Michael Harrison, 65, Warsaw, formerly of Alabama, died Aug. 24, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Janice Creighton
Janice (Mead) Creighton, 81, Bremen, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Janice was born April 3, 1941. Janice and DeWayne married on June 29, 1957; he survives. She is also survived by her brother Jay “Punky” Mead, Mishawaka; children, DeWayne (Donna) Creighton, Bremen, Kelly (Dennis) Sienicki, Goshen and Jason (Michelle) Creighton, Carmel; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Lynette Rose Eash
Lynette Rose Eash, 69, New Paris, formerly of Mishawaka and Nappanee, died at 10:14 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Lynette was born Feb. 27, 1953. On Oct. 18, 1975, Lynette married Mike Eash; he survives in New Paris. She is also survived by two sons, Kevin Eash, Nappanee and Travis...
Mary Thompson — UPDATED
Mary E. Thompson, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Feb. 8, 1934. She married William “Bill” Thompson; he survives. She is also survived by three children, Laura Thompson, Natalie (Mike) Thompson Maenhout and James “Jim” (Caryn) Thompson; and four grandsons.
Phyllis Gardner
Phyllis J. Gardner, 96, Winamac, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Nov. 29, 1925. She married Kenneth E. “Kenny” Gardner on Aug. 21, 1948; he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by four daughters, Susan K. Gardner, Eagle, Colo., April L....
Patsy Hamilton — UPDATED
Patsy R. Hamilton, 92, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her home in Warsaw, under hospice care with her family by her side. One of three children, Patsy was born April 1, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Helen Taylor. On Nov. 13, 1965, Patsy married Robert “Bob” Hamilton.
John D. ‘Possum’ Hemphill
John D. “Possum” Hemphill, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Fort Wayne. He was born June 20, 1962. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Katrina Wilcox; his daughter, Jazelyn Hemphill; his stepson, Johnathan (Brittany Dilley) Wilcox; and a sister. Sheets & Childs...
McArthur ‘Mac’ Davidson
McArthur (Mac) Davidson, 78, Ligonier, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at home in Ligonier. He was born Oct. 18, 1943. On March 20, 1965, he married Joyce Marie Haley; she survives in Ligonier. He is survived by his two children, Suzette Davidson, Calera, Okla. and McArthur (Sara) Davidson II, Ligonier;...
Lance Baldridge
Lance Garland Baldridge, 51, Nappanee, died at 12:13 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. Lance was born Jan. 16, 1971. On May 29, 2004, Lance married Christine Hall; she survives in Nappanee. He is also survived by his son, Matthew (Jessica) Starzyk, Austin, Texas; his daughter,...
13th Annual Rotors Over Mentone To Be Held Sep. 10
MENTONE — The Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum and Mentone Historical Museum will hold their 13th annual Rotors Over Mentone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone. Both museums will be open for viewing. American...
Clearwater Car Wash Acquired By Take 5 Car Wash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clearwater Car Wash, with two stores in Warsaw, has been acquired by a company that simultaneously announced this week three other acquisitions in the Midwest region. Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, announced Thursday, Aug. 25, it...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:39 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, East CR 250N, south of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Driver: unknown. An unnamed driver said he parked his vehicle to assist with a vehicle accident on North CR 100E when it was stolen by an unknown person. The vehicle was found about 100 yards south of the original crash scene, with the vehicle ran off the roadway into a field. Damage up to $2,500.
Hartman Honored As Tippy Distinguished Lake Citizen of the Year
LEESBURG — Becky Hartman is the 2022 Distinguished Lake Citizen of the Year. She was recognized Saturday, July 16, at the Tippecanoe Lake Country Club during the Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners Association annual meeting. Hartman was noted as a leader and a survivor. She is a steadfast, always present...
