ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Bessie Coleman Honored With An All-Black Women Flight Crew

An American Airlines flight has made history. To honor Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license, the company embarked on the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars Tour to celebrate the 100th anniversary of her achievement. The flight’s onboard crew consisted of all Black women in every...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
City
Dallas, TX
Distractify

Delta Passenger Documents "Horrifying” Experience When Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight

Airline travel can be extremely stressful even if everything goes smoothly and according to plan. You have to worry about getting to the airport on time, checking your luggage and ensuring it's under the weight limit, giving yourself enough wiggle room to get through security, and then finding your gate and actually boarding the plane and hoping it'll take off at its correct time.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bessie Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Air Traffic Controllers#Racism#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
France
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Community Policy