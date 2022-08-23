Read full article on original website
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
MLB
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
MLB
Consistent playing time serving Thomas well
WASHINGTON -- Lane Thomas had strived for regular playing time since making his Major League debut in 2019. He achieved it in the Nationals outfield three years later, and the increase in playing time this season has paid off. “I feel like the more reps you get, the better you’re...
MLB
Patience pays: 3 walks and Twins walk off
MINNEAPOLIS -- When the skies opened up above Target Field following the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, the FOX national broadcast switched over to the matchup between the Cardinals and Braves -- and so did the Twins’ attention, apparently. “I think we got inspired by the Cardinals' walk-off,”...
MLB
Powered by dad strength, Arenado homers in 4-hit night
ST. LOUIS -- Already sleep deprived, physically running on fumes and further taxed following a taut game won in walk-off fashion Saturday night, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado explained in detail how his emotions had run the gamut over the past four days. “It’s been a funny few days,” Arenado said...
MLB
De Jong tames hot Phillies lineup to continue scoreless streak
PITTSBURGH -- In one swift motion Chase De Jong rotated towards center field, clenched his fists and let out a cathartic yell. He escaped the pressure cooker, striking out a multi-time All-Star to end an inning. As he walked back to the third-base dugout, he could take satisfaction in knowing he fulfilled his obligation.
MLB
Yanks' bats face 'challenge' in 1-hit, 11-inning loss
OAKLAND -- Just as it looked like the Yankees' bats were heating up after a tepid start to the second half, the offense fell flat on Saturday night. After recording 29 hits over the first two contests of this weekend's four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum, the Yankees mustered only one knock in a 3-2 loss to the A's, an 11-inning affair that snapped their five-game winning streak. The Yanks also missed a chance to increase their American League East lead and to gain ground in the race for the AL pennant, as the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros all lost Saturday.
MLB
Rays stifled by former teammate and 'Fountain of Youth'
BOSTON -- The Rays had an awkward run-in with an old friend Saturday afternoon. Red Sox left-hander Rich Hill, who spent the first half of last season with the Rays, completely throttled a Tampa Bay lineup that had scored 31 runs in its previous four games. Unable to get anything going offensively against Hill, the Rays were done in by a rough first inning for lefty Jeffrey Springs and lost to the Red Sox, 5-1, at Fenway Park.
MLB
The best player at each position to debut in '22
There is a celebration associated with Major League debuts, because we love bright, new, shiny things and the optimism associated with freshly promoted prospects. But there is great difficulty in maintaining that celebration because -- news flash -- the big leagues are pretty darn hard. So it is only natural that many young players need time -- in some cases years -- to sharpen and hone their skills at the highest level.
MLB
E-Rod reclaiming vintage form with each start
ARLINGTON -- Eduardo Rodriguez hasn’t regained his usual form just yet, but he showed he’s getting closer in the Tigers’ 11-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field. Rodriguez, who was reinstated from the restricted list on Aug. 19 after three dominant rehab starts...
MLB
Offense fades after outclassing 'one of the best' early
KANSAS CITY -- When the Royals jumped on Yu Darvish for three quick runs in the first inning Saturday night, not many thought the Padres starter would last deep into the game. But by the time the seventh inning rolled around, Darvish was still on the mound, using the Royals’ aggressiveness shown in the first inning against them in their 4-3 loss to the Padres at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
Jansen 'not even going to lose sleep' after blown save
ST. LOUIS -- John Schuerholz often said, “Winners make commitments, and losers make excuses,” during his long Hall of Fame career. The longtime Braves executive would have been proud of how Charlie Morton and Kenley Jansen responded to the troubles they encountered in a 6-5 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Jansen walked in the game-ending run and then took full accountability.
MLB
Alvarez endures long August: 'Nobody stays hot all year'
HOUSTON -- The only run the Astros have managed in the first two games of what has been a frustrating series for them offensively against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park came in the seventh inning Saturday night when Yordan Alvarez singled into right field to score Jose Altuve. The...
MLB
'Little things' give Brewers big boost for stretch run
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers are in the last quarter of the 2022 season and it’s now or never for them to make a strong push for the postseason. With 37 games remaining, Milwaukee finds itself in unusual territory: looking up in the standings. At this time a season ago,...
MLB
Hill makes quick work of Rays in 11-K outing
BOSTON -- Pitching like a man who had an early dinner reservation on this beautiful summer Saturday, Rich Hill carved up the Rays by pitching at a breakneck pace and turning in an exquisite performance for a 42-year-old, or, really, a pitcher of any age. Backed by a vintage performance...
MLB
Ohtani outduels Manoah with 7 shutout innings
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah blinked first. Shohei Ohtani didn’t blink at all. The Angels’ two-way star dazzled in his Saturday start, shutting out a powerful Blue Jays lineup and prevailing over Manoah for a 2-0 Halos win at Rogers Centre. Ohtani pitched seven innings and allowed just two...
MLB
Quietly one of MLB's best relievers, Domínguez nearing return
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most valuable, but perhaps most underrated relief pitchers in baseball this season is Seranthony Domínguez. It is why everybody is closely watching his recovery from right triceps tendinitis. “I feel better, way better,” Domínguez said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Now I’m able...
MLB
McCarthy latest kid to energize D-backs
CHICAGO -- As the D-backs continue to bring up young players from their Minor League system, you can see a new brand of baseball developing. It’s energetic, athletic and exciting, and it's also leading to more wins. • Box score. The latest example came Saturday night when the D-backs’...
MLB
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
