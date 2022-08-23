Jason David Frank

Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: What’s In Store for LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna In Season 14?
NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J is returning to his first love Sunday night.… The post ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: What’s In Store for LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna In Season 14? appeared first on Outsider.
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
TMZ.com
AEW Star Darby Allin Jumps 96 Feet In Jeep Over Home Into Trailers
AEW star Darby Allin is known for his death-defying stunts in the ring -- but this time, he's reached new heights OUT of it ... pulling off a 96-foot jump over his home in a Jeep!!. "Sketchiest stunt I ever did!" Allin wrote on social media. In the video, Allin's...
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher Beef Rejected by Fans
Former collaborators Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher’s hostility toward one another is reaching nuclear levels … and fans couldn’t be more disinterested 😴!!!. The 2 rappers have been trading shots all week after Benny posted himself wearing a “G” chain -- presumably snatched from Freddie’s girlfriend’s neck during the Buffalo melee back in May, but the overwhelming reactions on social media have been negative towards both MCs.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Says KSI Will 'Never' Fight Him, Despite 2023 Match Agreement
Jake Paul is coming to terms with the fact he may never get a shot at whooping KSI in the ring ... claiming his nemesis was just using him to promote his own fights. As we previously reported, the Problem Child and KSI made a Twitter deal earlier this month ... agreeing to finally settle their beef and set up a boxing match at Wembley Stadium in 2023.
TMZ.com
Kyle the Hooligan, the Black Rapper Behind FN Meka Says He's Suing
FN Meka's problems didn't go away when Capitol Records pulled the plug on the controversial project -- the Black rapper whose voice was used for Meka has started the process to take legal action against the creators. Kyle The Hooligan says FN Meka's creators stole his drip to create the...
TMZ.com
Tank Disses Ginuwine's 'Thriller' Dance Moves: 'I Give Him -2 Outta 10!!!'
2:16 PM PT -- Ginuwine has responded to his viral meme moment albeit reluctantly ... telling TMZ Hip Hop he considers the digital taunts to be "cyberbullying" but letting them get under his skin would be "beneath him." Tank is feeling the love while promoting his new album, “R&B Money”...
Comments / 0