Jason David Frank

AEW Star Darby Allin Jumps 96 Feet In Jeep Over Home Into Trailers

AEW star Darby Allin is known for his death-defying stunts in the ring -- but this time, he's reached new heights OUT of it ... pulling off a 96-foot jump over his home in a Jeep!!. "Sketchiest stunt I ever did!" Allin wrote on social media. In the video, Allin's...
Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher Beef Rejected by Fans

Former collaborators Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher’s hostility toward one another is reaching nuclear levels … and fans couldn’t be more disinterested 😴!!!. The 2 rappers have been trading shots all week after Benny posted himself wearing a “G” chain -- presumably snatched from Freddie’s girlfriend’s neck during the Buffalo melee back in May, but the overwhelming reactions on social media have been negative towards both MCs.
Jake Paul Says KSI Will 'Never' Fight Him, Despite 2023 Match Agreement

Jake Paul is coming to terms with the fact he may never get a shot at whooping KSI in the ring ... claiming his nemesis was just using him to promote his own fights. As we previously reported, the Problem Child and KSI made a Twitter deal earlier this month ... agreeing to finally settle their beef and set up a boxing match at Wembley Stadium in 2023.
Kyle the Hooligan, the Black Rapper Behind FN Meka Says He's Suing

FN Meka's problems didn't go away when Capitol Records pulled the plug on the controversial project -- the Black rapper whose voice was used for Meka has started the process to take legal action against the creators. Kyle The Hooligan says FN Meka's creators stole his drip to create the...
