Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
247Sports
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
Wells talks decision to transfer, upcoming season, with ESPN Blacksburg
On Friday, just one week before suiting up for the Hokies for the first time, Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells sat down with Paul VanWagoner on ESPN Blacksburg to discuss a number of topics as the Hokies prepare to open the 2022 season. Wells, a transfer, was named the Virginia...
Dam Podcast: BeaverBlitz Staff Picks for Every Oregon State Football Game
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, August 28th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's Bruin Interviews: Kevin Nelson, Ryan Gesas, Ron Taylor
The What's Bruin Show has put together an interview episode. Former UCLA football player Kevin Nelson and super fan Ryan Gesas talk about the start of the 2022 season while author Ron Taylor talks about his book on UCLA great Kenny Washington.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability
Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
Vols CB commitment still hearing from SEC rival but 'staying solid'
Tennessee cornerback commitment Cristian Conyer of Bowling Green, Ky., discusses the latest in his recruitment, his visit plans for this fall and his thoughts on the Vols going into this season.
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 14 thoughts on LSU
1. The Tigers' Brian Kelly is attempting to instill a new culture in Baton Rouge after the roller coaster ride that comprised too much of the tenures of Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. That means more accountability and an emphasis on development but it remains to be seen how well Kelly's personality and coaching style will mesh with players, administration, and fan base.
Class of 2023 SG Jacoi Hutchinson talks schools prioritizing
Class of 2023 shooting guard Jacoi Hutchinson is starting to plan visits heading into his senior year. The 6-foot-2, 165 pound shooting guard had a solid summer with Team Takeover and is being prioritized by four schools. “I think I stepped up to be in more of a leadership position...
Illinois football: Tommy DeVito shines in season opener, Bret Bielema loves starting QB's 'demeanor'
The Illinois Fighting Illini had a quality offensive machine Saturday in the team’s season-opening, 31-6 win over Wyoming. Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito was the star of the show and received nothing but praise from head coach Bret Bielema. DeVito won the job over returning quarterback Artur Sitkowski throughout fall camp and saw some of his first extensive action since the 2019 season with Syracuse. DeVito played just seven games over the last two seasons.
FSU football: Jared Verse opens up after Seminoles' debut, looks forward to LSU game
Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse picked up his first sack with the Seminoles during Saturday's 47-7 victory over Duquesne, an experience like no other according to the transfer from Albany. Verse transferred to Florida State in January and his first outing at the Power Five level was what he expected throughout the offseason.
WATCH: Assistant Jason Washington discusses Bulldog running backs
Entering his third season on Mississippi State's staff, assistant Jason Washington will still encounter a new experience in the season opener. After coaching safeties the previous two seasons, Washington moved to the offensive side of the ball this offseason and is leading the Bulldog running backs. Washington has a nice...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0