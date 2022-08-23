ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
247Sports

PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pod#Higher Ground#Goat#Bcj#Bearcatjournal Com
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability

Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 14 thoughts on LSU

1. The Tigers' Brian Kelly is attempting to instill a new culture in Baton Rouge after the roller coaster ride that comprised too much of the tenures of Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. That means more accountability and an emphasis on development but it remains to be seen how well Kelly's personality and coaching style will mesh with players, administration, and fan base.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Illinois football: Tommy DeVito shines in season opener, Bret Bielema loves starting QB's 'demeanor'

The Illinois Fighting Illini had a quality offensive machine Saturday in the team’s season-opening, 31-6 win over Wyoming. Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito was the star of the show and received nothing but praise from head coach Bret Bielema. DeVito won the job over returning quarterback Artur Sitkowski throughout fall camp and saw some of his first extensive action since the 2019 season with Syracuse. DeVito played just seven games over the last two seasons.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Assistant Jason Washington discusses Bulldog running backs

Entering his third season on Mississippi State's staff, assistant Jason Washington will still encounter a new experience in the season opener. After coaching safeties the previous two seasons, Washington moved to the offensive side of the ball this offseason and is leading the Bulldog running backs. Washington has a nice...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy