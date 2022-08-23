Read full article on original website
Hernández: How can new Angels owners sell Shohei Ohtani on Anaheim? Follow 2012 Dodgers model
Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring selling the team, which gives the team a chance to keep Shohei Ohtani beyond the 2023 season.
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Rays' Bats Explode Again in 8-3 Rout of Angels, Finishing Off 4-Game Sweep
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The injury-riddled Tampa Bay Rays have spent most of this summer treading water, winning a few, losing a few. They have great starting pitching — that's a given — but for months a depleted lineup struggled to score enough runs. Just get healthy....
Stanton returns from injury, Yankees pound Athletics 13-4
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Back in the batter’s box at last, Giancarlo Stanton swung away and is confident each chance he gets at the plate the timing will continue to improve. Just seeing him there again means so much to his teammates. The Yankees slugger returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and New York pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Thursday night despite a wild major league debut by reliever Greg Weissert. “The timing’s the most difficult part, but I’ve got to do extra drills before the game and while I’m down to kind of keep my timing and make sure it’s not too much of an adjustment,” said Stanton, who helped New York to its first four-game winning streak since June.
Minnesota Twins sign outfielder Billy Hamilton to minor league contract
The Minnesota Twins signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract on Thursday. Hamilton, who turns 32 next
Bryce Harper set to rejoin Phils for opener vs. Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies had more to celebrate Thursday than just a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. The reigning National
MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
Tampa Catcher Christian Bethancourt Does His Best Shohei Ohtani
Facing All-Star pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani and the Angels on Tuesday night, Tampa Bay catcher Christian Bethancourt showed off at, behind and facing the plate as the Rays rolled to an 11-1 win over the visitors at Tropicana Field. Traded to the Rays from the A’s earlier this season, Bethancourt homered...
Rasmussen wins 3rd start in row, Rays beat Angels for sweep
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen won his third consecutive start, Manuel Margot got four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. The Angels lost their sixth in a row. Rasmussen (9-4), who took a perfect game...
Bethancourt stars at plate, on mound as Rays beat Angels
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Christian Bethancourt had two run-scoring hits in the same inning and later moved from behind the plate to the mound to pitch a scoreless ninth as the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-1 on Tuesday night. The Rays own the top AL wild-card spot. They have won four straight and 10 of 12, and they moved a season-best 12 games over .500 at 67-55. Bethancourt homered and hit a two-run single in a six-run seventh that gave the Rays a 9-1 lead. He has homered in a career-high three straight games after going deep just once over a 31-game stretch. With Tampa Bay ahead by 10 in the ninth, manager Kevin Cash sent his catcher to the mound.
Yu Chang sitting for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Chang will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brandon Lowe starting at second base. Lowe will bat second versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Lowe...
Taylor Walls taking seat Thursday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Yu Chang will replace Walls at shortstop and hit eighth. Chang has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.0...
