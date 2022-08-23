We are very lucky living in the coastal region, which politically is the 6th Senate District encompassing Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milton and surrounding areas. We are also lucky to have two good people running for election from this district in the Democratic primary, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13. I have been a longtime activist wherever I choose to live, and for the past 20 years it has been Sussex County, which is why I value people who have dedicated their lives to improving the lives of others. We have that in this election cycle with Russ Huxtable.

