Karen Wiedmann
5d ago
Who approached you? We are not in the city limits but pay the City of Rehoboth for water. Who set these rules… very interesting… we used to use the recycling bins behind city hall long ago.
N. Bradley
5d ago
Very well put. Wish there were more who would speak up. We have been here for over 10 years and have encountered the same. It's an absolute disgrace.
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade Sept. 5
Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
oceancity.com
360º Photos on a gorgeous August afternoon in Ocean City, MD
We took a quick trip around Ocean City this week and took these 360º photos so you could experience Ocean City as if you were here. Here is the beach around 4th street. The water is clear, it’s over 80º, and everybody is enjoying the day. Next,...
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
Cape Gazette
Mary Jean Pfleger, devoted nurse
Mary Jean Pfleger, 74, of Ocean City, Md., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late, Robert Jopling and Ruth Young Jopling. Jean worked as a nurse prior to her retirement. Mary Jean is preceded in death by her loving...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve DEStorage permit
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 16 a special permitted use for DEStorage LLC that will allow the self-storage provider to move forward with site-plan review on a proposed storage complex at Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended. The commission’s approval came with a number of conditions...
Cape Gazette
Russ Huxtable is the right choice
We are very lucky living in the coastal region, which politically is the 6th Senate District encompassing Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milton and surrounding areas. We are also lucky to have two good people running for election from this district in the Democratic primary, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13. I have been a longtime activist wherever I choose to live, and for the past 20 years it has been Sussex County, which is why I value people who have dedicated their lives to improving the lives of others. We have that in this election cycle with Russ Huxtable.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/26/22
Lewes Mayor and City Council and Lewes Board of Public Works will meet at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at the Rollins Center. Discussions will include the transfer of plumbing inspections from BPW to the city, facility needs between the two entities, the Lewes Beach Storm Water Study, and the BPW mitigation and finance committees.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
WBOC
Union Chesapeake Seafood House Catches Fire
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
Cape Gazette
Brittingham Farms celebrates ribbon cutting in Millsboro
The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 to celebrate and welcome new member Brittingham Farms. The family farm features fields of lavender and sunflowers, lavender-infused products, lambs and wool, along with farm produce. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at 22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro.
Cape Gazette
Addictive Tacos cuts ribbon in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach Main Street recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Addictive Tacos at 33A Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach. For details on the business, go to addictivetacos.com. Addictive Tacos ribbon-cutting attendees shown are (l-r) Jerry Filbin, Terry Kistler, Cindy Lovett, owner and chef Andrea Neal, Jill Dunham and Richard Byrne.
Cape Gazette
Development is out of control
If you build it, they will come. Perfect words to describe the philosophy of our leaders in city and county councils in eastern Sussex. I live on New Road and have for 35 years. I read the headline Aug. 12: “Glenwood proposed along New Road.” Yes, New Road again! I didn’t know there was any open land left considering the recent onslaught of developing.
Cape Gazette
Happy National Dog Day 2022!!
The Long & Foster team of local Agents wish all our irreplaceable furry friends the best day ever!. We invite you to stop in or call to discuss your home purchasing needs, and to help you list your home in this changing market. Give us a call to see how our fulltime professionals can assist you.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
