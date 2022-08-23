ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Demon Time: Robbery Couple Puts Dollar Store Employee In Chokehold During The Jux

By Martin Berrios
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGynK_0hRaNXAH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLE1n_0hRaNXAH00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


New York has survived the heat wave but it is still hot outside. A couple put a dollar store employee in a chokehold during a robbery in The Bronx.

As per The New York Post a worker was roughed up after a failed heist last week. On Sunday, August 21 two unidentified would be shoppers entered the Family Dollar store on Webster Avenue near East 168th Street in the Morrisania section. They racked up about $400 dollars worth of merchandise. A 23-year-old employee was watching the caper the entire time through the shop’s security camera. “They had cleaning stuff, tissues, everything. They had everything from inside the store,” she said.

When she confronted the thieves things got physical and the female culprit struck the worker and eventually put her in a choke hold. “I was physically assaulted in front of people, and I had to defend myself in front of kids,” the shaken victim told news site. “I was scared to come back to work because they might know me,” revealed. “They can hurt me — I still work here.”

Unfortunately for her she will have to run the risk of seeing the thieves again as the Family Dollar is her primary place of employment. “We need some more security, and we need the strongest ones because this is getting worse,” she explained. “The area is not good. We have a lot of [homeless] shelters here, and it’s the shelter people come in here [from] and steal stuff.”

This is not the first time this location has been hit. Earlier this year an employee was slashed by a different set of crooks. You can see the incident below.

Photo:

The post Demon Time: Robbery Couple Puts Dollar Store Employee In Chokehold During The Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Webster, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Coconut Water, Juice Bandit Sought for Bizarre Bodega Robbery: NYPD

A coconut water and juice bandit is being sought by police in the Bronx after allegedly stealing the hydrating liquids from a bodega. According to police, on Aug. 8, at around 5:40 p.m., an unidentified person displayed a knife at a 50-year-old bodega employee working on White Plains Road and stole coconut water, juice, and water in the bizarre holdup.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Dollar Store#Chokehold#The New York Post#The Family Dollar
NBC New York

Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD

A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said. According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
wabcradio.com

Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Arrests Made In Fatal Beating Of NYC Cab Driver

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are still seeking one more teenage girl suspected in the fatal beating of Queens cab driver Kutin Gyimah. WNBC’s Jessica …
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy