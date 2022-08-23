Read full article on original website
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
IGN
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews
Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
IGN
Pony Express Missions
Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
IGN
School of Art and Design
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for School of Art and Design, located in Marina West.
IGN
Mineko's Night Market Trailer
In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
IGN
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN
Clarifying Horn Charm
The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
Crimson Amber Medallion
The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
IGN
Effin' Cray Socks
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 26-30
The thing from the black lagoon, Xur, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
IGN
Sandwalkers Gameplay Overview Trailer
Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game. Build your team, traverse varied hostile environments, face countless dangers, and gain knowledge that will help you find and resurrect the Mother Tree Umama.
IGN
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
IGN
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
Dia De Muertos
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Dia De Muertos, located in Mercado.
IGN
Ramparts BBQ
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Ramparts BBQ, located in Smelterville East.
IGN
Take my Ex's Stuff
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
IGN
Lightyear Frontier Preview: Unconventional Mech-anics
In the wake of Stardew Valley’s revitalization of the genre after Harvest Moon and Story of Season’s popularity waned, I’ve been enjoying a rush of new farming sim games that explore the familiar mechanics in new ways. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin focused specifically on a single crop while weaving in 2D action combat. Slime Rancher emphasized the collection, care, and breeding of adorable little creatures. And now Lightyear Frontier is preparing to revisit familiar farming gameplay from behind the controls of an extremely unusual farming implement: a war mech.
