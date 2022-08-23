ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Version 3.0 Guide

The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide

The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews

Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constellations#Video Game#Twitter User
IGN

Digimon Survive Wiki Guide

Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pony Express Missions

Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

School of Art and Design

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for School of Art and Design, located in Marina West.
EDUCATION
IGN

Mineko's Night Market Trailer

In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
IGN

6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Clarifying Horn Charm

The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crimson Amber Medallion

The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
IGN

Effin' Cray Socks

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
APPAREL
IGN

Sandwalkers Gameplay Overview Trailer

Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game. Build your team, traverse varied hostile environments, face countless dangers, and gain knowledge that will help you find and resurrect the Mother Tree Umama.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Immunizing Horn Charm

The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Dia De Muertos

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Dia De Muertos, located in Mercado.
APPAREL
IGN

Ramparts BBQ

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Ramparts BBQ, located in Smelterville East.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Take my Ex's Stuff

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lightyear Frontier Preview: Unconventional Mech-anics

In the wake of Stardew Valley’s revitalization of the genre after Harvest Moon and Story of Season’s popularity waned, I’ve been enjoying a rush of new farming sim games that explore the familiar mechanics in new ways. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin focused specifically on a single crop while weaving in 2D action combat. Slime Rancher emphasized the collection, care, and breeding of adorable little creatures. And now Lightyear Frontier is preparing to revisit familiar farming gameplay from behind the controls of an extremely unusual farming implement: a war mech.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy