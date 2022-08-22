ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition

The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked about his evaluation of RB Trey Sermon during his appearance in the team’s most recent preseason game. “It’s about what I thought,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I was glad that he was able to start the game and help us out through that. And it didn’t last that long, but he took advantage of the plays that he had.”
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers as roster drops to 80 players

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) on the reserve non-football injury list. Both players no longer count against the roster and must...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

It's August 24, 2022 and Jimmy Garoppolo is Still on the 49ers

Are we in an alternate universe where up is down and left is right? I took a hiatus because the Jimmy talk was wearing me out. It seems Jimmy has worn out the 49ers as well, and his return is inevitable. This cannot be happening. In the article I wrote...
NFL
CBS Sacramento

Players ejected after Tokay-Chavez brawl during game await suspensions

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - A brawl broke out at a local high school football game and now dozens of players from Lodi's Tokay High School and Stockton's Chavez High School are being benched.More than 30 players were ejected from the game last Friday and it all stemmed from a hard hit on the field. Video obtained by CBS13 shows the field full of players just after the brawl took place. They then return to their sidelines. You can also hear the announcer asking the players to go back to the sidelines. Officials with CIF say the incident stemmed from a targeting...
LODI, CA

