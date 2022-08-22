SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - A brawl broke out at a local high school football game and now dozens of players from Lodi's Tokay High School and Stockton's Chavez High School are being benched.More than 30 players were ejected from the game last Friday and it all stemmed from a hard hit on the field. Video obtained by CBS13 shows the field full of players just after the brawl took place. They then return to their sidelines. You can also hear the announcer asking the players to go back to the sidelines. Officials with CIF say the incident stemmed from a targeting...

LODI, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO