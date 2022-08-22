Read full article on original website
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan relief. Here’s their assessment
The White House released its program for student loan relief. It will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower to households earning as much as $250,000. If all borrowers eligible for the program enroll, it will reduce student loan balances by around $400 billion. Lower-income households will see the...
Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages
New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
401K Rollover into SEP IRA
I have 16.5k in a SEP IRA with TD Ameritrade that I’ve had for quite some time and actively managed. I'm starting a new job that will offer a 401K in a few months. Should I rollover the vanguard into my SEP and increase that account or maybe rollover to my new 401k?
Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
Shares of PayPal are up 6% since the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results earlier this month. But does that mean the stock is a buy right now?
It’s a remarkably uncertain time’: Redfin CEO warns of rapidly cooling housing market
Interest rate hikes have made mortgages more expensive, prompting prospective buyers to slow down. Now, sellers are pulling back.
Fast-food franchisees say California's AB 257 could increase costs, undermine business model
Fast-food franchisees in California are concerned a proposed piece of legislation would increase costs and undermine the franchise model in the state if it becomes law. This month, California state senators will vote on Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act. It has already passed in the Assembly. Proponents such as Service Employees International Union argue it will address unsafe working conditions, wage theft and other issues in the sector.
Bill Gates Adding to Ecolab Position, but 3 of His Holdings Are Better Buys
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a substantial portfolio of investments, which several investors keenly follow. Bill Gates has been recently buying shares of...
Comex Update: House Accounts See Largest Net Delivery Volume On Record
Summary Gold saw the largest delivery volume in 2022 with 33,593 contracts delivered so far and 244 remaining in open interest. Since 2020, only December and February last year recorded larger volumes. Unlike past months, the large volume was not really driven by mid-month net new contracts. Activity was well below recent months with only 1,935 contracts opened for immediate delivery.
Google says it removed over 2,000 personal loan apps on Play Store in India from January to July 2022, after they were found to be in violation of its policies
Technology giant Google blocked 2,000 personal loan providers from its app marketplace in India from January to July, after they were found to be in violation of its policies. “A big bulk of the loan apps in the Play Store were taken down… I would say more than 50 percent of them ,” said Saikat Mitra, Senior Director and Head of Trust and Safety at Google Asia-Pacific.
ECB Says Cash "Not Fit" For Digital Economy, Dismisses CBDC Privacy Concerns
ECB Says Cash "Not Fit" For Digital Economy, Dismisses CBDC Privacy Concerns. In the digital economy, cash is no longer a useful tool, and a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is the “only solution” to continue the existing monetary system, according to a new paper from the European Central Bank (ECB).
Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot, which operates over 7,000 bitcoin ATMs across North America, plans to go public via SPAC at a ~$885M valuation
Bitcoin Depot has reached a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company that values the cryptocurrency ATM firm at roughly $885 million and would take it public, company officials said. The merger comes during market downturns for cryptocurrencies and SPACs and is expected to test investor appetite for bitcoin ATMs, which...
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble. President Biden and his top advisers have been adamant that the consumer is exceptionally strong this summer despite the economy slumping into a technical recession. Well, maybe in aggregate, the consumer appears healthy, but numerous retailers pointed out that less-affluent ones are tapped out.
