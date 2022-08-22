Read full article on original website
Engadget
MoviePass will return on September 5th with plans starting at around $10 per month
Is about to write the next chapter in its turbulent history. A beta of the revived service will launch on or around September 5th (Labor Day). Pricing will vary depending on each market, but it will be a tiered system costing around $10, $20 or $30 per month. , which first reported the relaunch details, notes that users will get a number of credits each month to see movies in theaters. There won't be an unlimited plan at the outset.
MoviePass Is Coming Back: Here's What You Need To Know
For all the industry-shaking promises made by MoviePass — the subscription service offering a film ticket each day for a flat $10 per month — the company eventually imploded in a spectacular fashion back in 2019. The platform became an industry lesson of stunningly ignorant mismanagement, but it appears that the idea of theater-as-a-subscription-service is not dying anytime soon.
MoviePass to Return on Labor Day With 3 Price Tiers, Wait List
MoviePass is coming back. The service that allows film fans to see numerous movies in theaters for a set fee will return on Labor Day, TheWrap has confirmed. On Monday, a countdown clock for signups appeared on the services’ website, with the waistlist opening up on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. ET. It will remain open until Aug. 29.
How much will the new MoviePass cost?
MOVIEPASS was a controversial subscription service that allowed users to see one movie every day. While the discounted tickets sounded great, the service ultimately collapsed in 2019 and is now attempting to make a comeback in 2022. How much will the new MoviePass cost?. In August 2022, MoviePass announced that...
CNET
MoviePass Is Back But It's Biggest Problem Has Not Gone Away
For major movie fans, the MoviePass was like a combination of Christmas, Hanukkah and every other major holiday put together. For a brief period between 2017 and 2019, holders could pay $9.99 per month and watch movies in a theater as many times as they could fit into their schedule.
The Verge
You can now sign up for whatever the new MoviePass is going to be
MoviePass is back, kind of. Starting today, you can sign up to be on a waitlist to become a MoviePass subscriber, and if you want to, you should move quickly since the waitlist will only be open for five days. The new MoviePass is scheduled to launch around Labor Day, and its first users will be those at the top of the waitlist.
AOL Corp
MoviePass relaunch crashes servers as CEO plots comeback amid 'overwhelming demand'
MoviePass is officially set to relaunch and contrary to some online commentary, co-founder and CEO Stacy Spikes says the timing couldn't be better. "Now is a more exciting time where you want to get in the water," Spikes told Yahoo Finance Live in a new interview, saying he'd rather relaunch now than prior to the pandemic.
The MoviePass Server Crashed on the First Day of Waitlist Signup
MoviePass is officially back, although the first day of registration for its new beta model was accompanied by one of the company’s trademark stumbling blocks. The service, which famously folded in 2018 after its business model that allowed customers to see unlimited movies for $9.99 a month proved unsustainable, is back with a tiered pricing system. Moviegoers who sign up for the newly relaunched service can pay either $10, $20, or $30 a month for MoviePass, though none of the plans allow for unlimited viewings. While the news of MoviePass’ return excited many fans, doubters wondered if that lack of an...
biztoc.com
