biztoc.com
Tesla supplier Panasonic plans additional $4B EV Battery Plant in US
Panasonic Holdings Corp., a supplier to electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc., is in discussions to build an additional roughly $4 billion EV battery plant in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter. The Japanese company is looking at Oklahoma as the location for its new plant, though there are...
biztoc.com
Looking for a replacement for The old Morningstar X-ray
The new version does not show a projected dividend yield and their portfolio planner is awol too. Free preferred, but will pay for a solid product. Looking for a replacement for the old Morningstar portfolio planner an X-ray. Any suggestions? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.
biztoc.com
Bill Gates Adding to Ecolab Position, but 3 of His Holdings Are Better Buys
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a substantial portfolio of investments, which several investors keenly follow. Bill Gates has been recently buying shares of...
biztoc.com
ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge
The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
biztoc.com
FedEx cuts ties with ground delivery contractor, files suit
FedEx Corp has severed its relationship with one of its largest delivery contractors effective immediately. The package delivery company filed suit, asking a federal judge to stop the contractor from spreading misinformation about its business for financial gain. Spencer Patton has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 states as well...
biztoc.com
Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot, which operates over 7,000 bitcoin ATMs across North America, plans to go public via SPAC at a ~$885M valuation
Bitcoin Depot has reached a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company that values the cryptocurrency ATM firm at roughly $885 million and would take it public, company officials said. The merger comes during market downturns for cryptocurrencies and SPACs and is expected to test investor appetite for bitcoin ATMs, which...
