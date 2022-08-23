Read full article on original website
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
More Nuru Fallout: Prominent Landlord Victor Makras Found Guilty of Bank Fraud
As we learn more about the terms of Mohammed Nuru’s prison sentencing, another big shoe drops — SF real estate magnate Victor Makras has been found guilty in a bank fraud scheme involving former PUC chief Harlan Kelly. If you or someone you love has Makras Real Estate...
San Francisco Shop Owners Threaten To Stop Paying Taxes Unless City Tackles Crime, Homelessness
Business owners in San Francisco's Castro district have had it with the city's inaction over burglaries, vandalism, and violent homeless people camping in front of storefronts and residences. San Francisco has an established reputation as a capital for fringe culture and leftism, much of which converges in the enclave of Castro.
As Nuru is sentenced to prison, has San Francisco changed, or is corruption a given?
Mohammed Nuru was a man who “got sh— done.” That’s how Supervisor Aaron Peskin remembered the former public works director, who was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, in an interview on Tuesday. When a constituent cornered Peskin with a complaint about trash piling up on the street and 311 complaints getting them nowhere, it was Nuru to whom Peskin turned, and it was Nuru who swiftly resolved...
SF supervisor candidate who referred to journalist as NAZI, denies voter fraud allegations
SAN FRANCISCO - A candidate for San Francisco supervisor who referred to a Jewish journalist as a "NAZI," spoke out Wednesday evening, disputing allegations of voter fraud. Leanna Louie is both under fire and under investigation. With her attorney present, she spoke with KTVU in a one-on-one interview at her...
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
Castro shops won't pay taxes unless San Francisco addresses crime and homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO - The Castro Merchants Association sent a letter to San Francisco city officials saying they plan to stop paying taxes if The City doesn't do more to address burglaries, vandalism, people with behavioral health problems and unhoused people camping on the sidewalks in front of businesses and residences.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins makes decision on how to handle one of Chesa Boudin's biggest policies
Boudin's office prohibited cash bail entirely in 2020.
Breaking news: Nuru sentenced to prison
Former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, capping a criminal corruption scandal with consequences that continue to ripple through the halls of city government. In his nearly 10-year tenure at the helm of the Department of Public Works, Nuru accepted a multitude of bribes and kickbacks from contractors and companies who do business with the City. Nuru pleaded...
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
It Will Always Be More Profitable/Clickable to Shit On San Francisco, So People Will Always Do It
Being a San Francisco-basher gets you a lot of cred on Twitter (and Fox News) these days, as an Examiner columnist points out. But lots of people have been at this game for many years. Longtime readers of SFist know that we're no fans of the now cliché but still...
Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
‘Don’t Move to Texas’ Billboards in SF, LA Draw Continued Controversy
Controversy over billboards placed in San Francisco and Los Angeles urging people not to move to Texas continued this week, with the billboards adding to the growing clash between California and Texas. Last week, billboards featuring the words “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde” went up in Los Angeles and...
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
Number of homeless on Oakland streets likely to rise with judge’s ruling
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — About 40 homeless people may be forced onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced […]
San Francisco police chief defends officers in catalytic converter controversy
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s police chief responded to criticism that his officers did not do enough to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief caught in the act. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday when home surveillance video captured a Honda Accord parking in the area near 24th Street and Anza Street […]
