ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

As Nuru is sentenced to prison, has San Francisco changed, or is corruption a given?

Mohammed Nuru was a man who “got sh— done.” That’s how Supervisor Aaron Peskin remembered the former public works director, who was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, in an interview on Tuesday. When a constituent cornered Peskin with a complaint about trash piling up on the street and 311 complaints getting them nowhere, it was Nuru to whom Peskin turned, and it was Nuru who swiftly resolved...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers

At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Sanctuary City#Immigration Enforcement#Mayor#Depar
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Nuru sentenced to prison

Former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, capping a criminal corruption scandal with consequences that continue to ripple through the halls of city government. In his nearly 10-year tenure at the helm of the Department of Public Works, Nuru accepted a multitude of bribes and kickbacks from contractors and companies who do business with the City. Nuru pleaded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
FOX40

Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

‘Don’t Move to Texas’ Billboards in SF, LA Draw Continued Controversy

Controversy over billboards placed in San Francisco and Los Angeles urging people not to move to Texas continued this week, with the billboards adding to the growing clash between California and Texas. Last week, billboards featuring the words “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde” went up in Los Angeles and...
TEXAS STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened

I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy